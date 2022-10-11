Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: All Star Brands Teams Up w/NFL Tailgate Mobile Game Developers for Sports Mega Mall

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / All Star Health Brand Inc., (OTC PINK:ALST) is pleased to announce they will team up with the world-famous NFL Tailgate Mobile Game developers for Sports Mega Mall which is ready to be showcased for the first time on November 17, 2022 as previously announced. Since the last announcement, AllStar Health Brands along with Advent Galaxy have developed a state-of-the-art 3D Metaverse Sports Village, powered by XR-Labs where sports merchandise shoppers and enthusiasts can shop, Sell and Play with the latest and greatest sport brands.

The NFL Tailgate Mobile Game developers achieved over 40 million downloads of their Red Bull games and has the expertise and experience to bring high-quality gaming into the Sports Metaverse. "We are excited to develop new competitive gaming experiences for the emerging metaverse sports player. Our latest game Tailgate Royale, a celebration of the football fan, soft launches this fall", commented Andrew Murphy, Co-Founder of Session Games. (http://sessiongames.com/).

Tailgate Royale is a finalist in the NFL x Skillz Game Developer Challenge. https://www.skillz.com/nflchallenge/ ) Multiverse 3D Shops and retailers. which maybe a store in in our Sports Mega Mall and will add multiple revenue streams for AllStarHealth Brands

AllStarHealth Brands, XR-Labs and ADVANT GALAXY

AllStarHealth Brands Inc a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. All-star's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing, as well as grow the company through acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures.

XR-LABS is a co-created community of professionals and enthusiasts. Who are passionate about building and connecting Global AR/VR/XR Networks, that aim to integrate with other emerging technology. We seek to empower and accelerate Tech Communities and content creators. To both catalyze and inspire Local and global Alliances, our long-term goal is to create Original IP Content and showcase the latest and greatest in the Global XR industry. Starting on 2022 XR Miami Metaverse will be the only Web Dapp Metaverse in the world with multi-chain adoption and NFT Marketplaces for all of Miami real world businesses and places

ADVENT GALAXY Inc. and its main product ADVENT EXPO: Expo is going to become a central meeting place and center for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. Underlying technology allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. EXPO will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E= B2X, or simply stated B2All.

