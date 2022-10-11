CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Appoints Dawn Carter as Chief Executive Officer

Former Concentra Executive and Matrix Medical Network President to Join Industry-Leading Worksite Healthcare Company

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / CareATC announced today that Dawn Carter, former Chief Operating Officer of Concentra and former President of Clinical Solutions for Matrix Medical Network has been named Chief Executive Officer of CareATC.

Dawn brings a depth of experience, knowledge and passion for the on-site industry with more than 20 years of experience in employer health and wellness to CareATC. Dawn joins CareATC from Matrix Medical Network, where she served as the President of Employer Clinical Solutions business unit. Prior to Matrix, Dawn served as the Chief Operating Officer at Concentra, responsible for growth and strategic leadership within the Onsite Business unit.

"Dawn is a strong leader with strategic vision and comes to us as a highly skilled executive with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for both the customers and organizations she's served. Dawn is a seasoned leader and operator who we believe is well suited to continue to build upon CareATC's momentum and innovation in the employer health marketplace" says Jack Slye, Partner with LLR Partners and CareATC Board Member.

"CareATC is renowned for providing employers with results-driven solutions to take control of rising healthcare costs and improving employee health," said Dawn Carter. "It has a rich history of embracing innovation. Together with the talented team at CareATC, I am excited to bring transformational health and wellness solutions to employers across the nation."

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., offers customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers. CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. CareATC manages more than 165 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. Learn more by visiting https://www.careatc.com/.

