Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Texas-based e-REAL unveils its AI-programmed avatar aiming to help people improve their competencies through role play. The avatar can simulate a comprehensive range of verbal and para-verbal languages. They can interact with learners through verbal and non-verbal means and facial expressions. They are powered by artificial intelligence and can engage in dialogues and perform various simulation scenarios.

The avatar has been designed to help users enhance their skills and competencies in an immersive and interactive learning environment. e-REAL creates an effective experiential learning environment with the help of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. According to the company, the avatar can help improve learners' emotional intelligence and communication skills in an immersive and interactive way. It allows people to practice in various scenarios and helps learners understand and manage different situations.

e-REAL's avatar can play the role of a patient, colleague, client, boss or visitor amongst others, according to different situations and locations. The most important aspect of the avatar is that it can express emotions like happiness, anger, fear etc. It teaches learners how to deal in an empathetic manner with different people in a powerful and engaging way; situations include, how to negotiate in business and dealing with difficult people in your team. These avatars are designed to help learners deal with unforeseen events and manage emergency situations.

"Our avatar is an animated real-time amateur. Usually, we work with a methodology of simulation. When we work with organizations, we use avatars to simulate and practice communication skills, behavior skills and other soft skills. The avatar helps users develop the art of negotiation, conflict management, dealing with a difficult client etc. It can easily connect to any digital brain to share knowledge. Additionally, they are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they are ideal for individual and team skill training," says Fernando Salvetti and Barbara Bertagni, co-founders of e-REAL.

About e-REAL

e-REAL was founded by Fernando Salvetti and Barbara Bertagni with a group of passionate simulation experts with a combination of educational, clinical, and business knowledge. e-REAL is expanding as an applied research project performed by Centro Studi Logos (Turin, Italy). It is supported by Logos Knowledge Network (Lugano, Switzerland), LKN (Berlin, Germany), and Logosnet (Houston, Texas, US); and developed technologically and for multimedia content in collaboration with Tiny Bull Studios (Turin, Italy) and several top simulations and research institutions.

