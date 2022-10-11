Capita plc - Circular re Disposal and Notice of GM

Tuesday 11 October, 2022

Capita plc

("Capita" or the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

On 16 September 2022, Capita announced the agreement to dispose of Pay360 Limited to Access PaySuite Ltd, a division of The Access Group (the 'Disposal').

The Disposal constitutes a Class 1 transaction for Capita under the Listing Rules and is therefore conditional upon, amongst other things, the approval of Capita shareholders at a general meeting of the Company.

Capita is pleased to announce that a shareholder circular in relation to the Disposal (the "Circular") has been published today, having received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The Circular will be sent to Capita shareholders (other than those who have elected or who have been deemed to have elected for notification by electronic communication) shortly.

The Circular contains further information on the Disposal and a notice convening a general meeting of Capita to be held at 10:30a.m. on 1 November 2022 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ (the "General Meeting").

As set out in the Notice of General Meeting, the General Meeting will be held as a physical meeting. Capita will continue to closely monitor the latest Government guidance in respect of COVID-19 and how this may affect the arrangements for the General Meeting. If the UK Government reintroduces restrictions on public gatherings before the date of the General Meeting, Capita may be required to revise these arrangements, including by limiting physical attendance at the General Meeting. In such circumstances, Capita will make an announcement setting out the revised arrangements. Further information will be made available on our website at http://www.capita.com/investors/shareholder-information/gm-shareholder-questions and/or via a Regulatory Information Service. Capita shareholders should therefore monitor Capita's website and regulatory news announcements for any updates relating to the General Meeting. Whether or not you intend to attend the General Meeting, you are encouraged to appoint a proxy to cast your votes on the resolution as soon as possible in the manner set out in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting.

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

- Circular

- Notice of General Meeting

These documents will also be available to view on the Company's website at http://www.capita.com/investors/shareholder-information/gm-shareholder-questions from the date of this announcement up to and including the date of the General Meeting.

Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays") is acting as sole financial adviser and sponsor to Capita on the Disposal.

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 52,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: www.capita.com .

