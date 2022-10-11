Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2022 | 17:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Oyj: Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
October 11, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Aspo's shareholder register as of August 31, 2022, are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. The four largest shareholders of Aspo Plc have nominated the following members to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Roberto Lencioni, Vehmas family including AEV Capital Holding Oy
  • Gustav Nyberg, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab
  • Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Annika Ekman, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

The Nomination Board elected Roberto Lencioni as the Chairman in its organizing meeting. In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo is an organ established by the Annual Shareholders Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present proposals to Annual Shareholders Meeting concerning the number and members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees. The Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting by February 1, 2023.


ASPO Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of the Board, tel.+358 50 5596580

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
