Agency veteran Charles Ifegwu to oversee US expansion

Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced its global expansion into the North American market with the hire of experienced agency veteran Charles Ifegwu as its US Managing Director.

Charles Ifegwu, US Managing Director, THE FIFTH, Los Angeles (Photo: Business Wire)

Based at Fox Studios in Los Angeles, THE FIFTH will aim to deliver on its continuous mission to do things differently for major brands by leading with culture and a trusted, transparent and professional approach. Charles' appointment marks the first of a number of strategic hires the business will make in the months to come.

With over 17 years of experience leading marketing, creative, entertainment and agency operations, Ifegwu joins THE FIFTH from MOCEAN, where he led the client partnerships team. At THE FIFTH, he will be charged with driving US growth leaning on his own and THE FIFTH's reputation within the entertainment and technology sectors.

Since launch in 2019, THE FIFTH has seen rapid growth from its creative-led influencer marketing proposition. Combining strategy, social insight, and cultural expertise, THE FIFTH has executed viral, inspirational, and lasting campaigns for the world's most notable consumer brands out of its UK headquarters, and aims to duplicate its efforts where creativity and creator marketing reigns. UK clients include Disney, YouTube, Fenty Beauty, UKTV and Square. The business was also recently awarded four awards at the prestigious Influencer Marketing Awards 2022 including for its work with YouTube.

Supported by additional funding from parent company News UK and News Corp, the business is looking to expand internationally to better serve existing clients and take advantage of new business opportunities.

Oliver Lewis, CEO of THE FIFTH, said: "The US is a hugely important market for influencer marketing, but it's one that has become commoditized and bland. With our creative-first approach that brings talent and culture together to create authentic storytelling, we believe that we can make a real mark on the US influencer space.

"To be based on the Fox Studios Lot is not only a great validation of the support we have received from our parent business, it also puts us at the heart of US entertainment and creativity and that's a fantastic place for us to start in the region."

Charles Ifegwu, US Managing Director, THE FIFTH, added: "THE FIFTH's positioning as a social creative agency sets the business apart from the wider US influencer marketing space. THE FIFTH doesn't just connect brands with talent, it brings together creativity, culture, talent and storytelling to build deep and long lasting relationships.

"This is a unique opportunity to help redefine the US influencer marketing space and to bring together the worlds of creative and social in a new and dynamic way."

ABOUT THE FIFTH

THE FIFTH begins operations in the United States in October 2022, with eight employees and will maintain residency at FOX Studios, in Los Angeles.

The Fifth Agency is an award winning social creative agency who are experts in influential content. We have one clear mission: To do things differently. Our team of strategists, talent experts and creatives, based in London and LA, help our clients to tell inspiring, entertaining and influential stories that deliver measurable impact. We leverage our influencer marketing expertise to give our clients 360 social thinking and ensure that ALL of their touch points across social media are influential not just the talent they partner with.

The agency was founded on a mutual understanding of what it means to have real influence and how to wield that power responsibly. As a co-founder of the IMTB (Influencer Marketing Trade Body), we are leaders in standards, social ethics and professionalism; we pride ourselves on a fully transparent and accountable relationship with clients and creators.

To learn more about the agency's previous work, visit https://thefifthagency.com/case-studies/

