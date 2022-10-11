Automotive Logistics Market to Reach $433.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A prominent expansion of global trade activities, a thriving e-commerce sector, and a surge in free-trade agreements between various countries are expected to prop up the growth of the automotive logistics market across the globe.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Logistics Market by Service (Warehousing and Transportation), by Type (Finished Vehicles and Automotive Parts), by Mode of Transport (Land, Air, and Sea), and by Distribution Area (Domestic and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global automotive logistics industry was estimated at $241.7 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

A prominent expansion of global trade activities, a thriving e-commerce sector, and a surge in free-trade agreements between various countries are expected to prop up the growth of the automotive logistics market across the globe. Apart from this, an increase in the number of seaports across the globe will boost global market trends. Nonetheless, strict fuel emission norms can restrict the growth of the global industry. However, technological innovations such as machine-to-machine communication have brought a paradigm shift in the transport sector, particularly in waterway transportation. This, in turn, is likely to create new growth avenues for the automotive logistics market globally.

Covid-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global automotive logistics market due to disruption in the supply chain of logistics and transport activities.

The business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered huge lossess and business to consumer (B2C) evolved during the pandemic due to thriving online retailing and e-commerce activities.

The pandemic negatively impacted global trade and slowed economic activities, thereby impacting the growth of the global automotive logistics industry.

Developing countries such as India and China temporarily suspended manufacturing and logistics activities. This hampered the growth of the global industry.

The land segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031

Based on the mode of transport, the land segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to a rise in investments in road transport activities as they require lesser investments compared to railway and air transportation. Apart from this, the rise in the export and import of goods through land has propelled segmental growth. However, the sea segment will record the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be due to a rise in the transportation of key goods via sea route.

The domestic segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the distribution area, the domestic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to a rise in domestic services including goods delivery and sending of documents from one place to destination in a country such as cargo transport, document courier, and parcel delivery. However, the international segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another country through flight and sea routes.

The transportation segment to lead the global market growth over the forecast period

In terms of service, the transportation segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global automotive logistics market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the rise in the use of transportation management software for optimizing routes, handling carriers, and transforming paper-based documentation into digital/analog. Furthermore, transportation management software helps in reducing freight costs, track deliveries in real-time, and enhance customer service. However, the warehousing segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the growing penetration of robots in warehouse management activities. In addition, warehouses are making use of robotic systems in various warehouse & logistics processes such as picking, sorting, packing, transporting, and inspection.

Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global automotive logistics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive logistics industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 7.1% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the thriving e-commerce sector in developing countries of the region. In addition, favorable government policies pertaining to the development of strong automotive logistics infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific will drive regional market trends.

Major market players

A.P. Moller-Maersk

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co.KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

Schenker Deutschland AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global automotive logistics market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

