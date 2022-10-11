INFICON Holding AG
We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Web Conference on INFICON's third quarter 2022 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following links:
http://bit.ly/IFCN_WebConference
https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/
On October 20, 2022, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the third quarter 2022 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-results-and-presentations/ .
