Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) -ROK Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROK) will be participating in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at Calgary Mount Royal University.

Cam Taylor, Chairman & CEO will be speaking at 3:30 pm MT on October 22nd. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the ROK Resources Inc. management team will be available at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About ROK Resources Inc.

ROK Resources is a Canadian oil & gas producer 71% liquids, weighted to medium and light crude, with assets located in SE & SW Saskatchewan, in addition to the Kaybob area of Alberta, with a land position of ~340,000 net acres. ROK is a sustainable and environmental responsible operator which is highlighted by offsetting ~86% of its current CO2 emissions through its interest in the world class Weyburn-Midale CCUS EOR project.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 35 companies participating including energy producers, energy service and innovative technology companies.

"Individual investors should be preparing their 'buy lists' now for the upswing in what we see as a multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business. "The current market downdraft should be over by year-end 2022, giving investors an excellent window for buying into the energy sector."

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices.

For further information:

ROK Resources Inc.

Jared Lukomski

Sr. VP Land & BD

3065220011

investor@rokresources.ca

www.rokresources.ca