Dienstag, 11.10.2022
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 20:03
Midea Group: Midea Publishes World's First Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Air Conditioning Product

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home global leader Midea ("the Company") hosted a ceremony at Chillventa 2022 to mark the release of the Company's Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its XtremeSave series split air conditioner. Working with the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) company TÜV SÜD, Midea has registered and published the world's first EPD for air conditioning products on the International EPD System and received a Product Carbon Footprint Certification from TÜV SÜD. As part of the Company's long-standing efforts for sustainable development, this marks another milestone since Midea conducted the life cycle assessment (LCA) to help provide consumers with transparent product-related environmental information and more sustainable values that will be created for the world.

EPD Ceremony at Chillventa