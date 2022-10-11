Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Holiday at the Arboretum Presents Three Large-Scale Exhibits, a Million Lights and an Indoor Display Featuring Three World's Holidays

Holiday festival runs November 10 to December 31

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with a garden transformed to get people into the holiday spirit with The Christmas Village, The 12 Days of Christmas and the 50-foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree. These three large-scale outdoor displays are perfectly designed for the 66-acre garden and are open to the public both in the daytime and evening. In the historic DeGolyer House, the Dallas Arboretum debuts The Artistry of Faith & Culture that features the three world holidays celebrated during the season: Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa. The holiday festival opens November 10 and runs through December 31.

The Christmas Village is open during the daytime and nighttime with quaint shops, a 23-foot Christmas Pyramid and entertainment.

Holiday at the Arboretum also showcases live, seasonal performances from local schools, churches, community groups and local professionals in The Christmas Village. Other special events include a special Bishop String Quartet concert (Nov. 29 and 30) holiday tea (daily), vendor markets (select weekends) and more. Check the website and social media for the latest schedule.

"Holiday at the Arboretum is the perfect way to celebrate the season with something for everyone," said Dallas Arboretum board chairman Jim Ryan. "It's a great place to bring the children and grandchildren to meet Santa Claus, learn about other holiday traditions at The Artistry of Faith & Culture exhibit, and sip hot chocolate while strolling the garden. It's magical in the evening with a million lights, too!"

Holiday at the Arboretum hosts an official tree lighting for members-only on Nov. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m., in front of the Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid Lighting at 7 p.m. Then, on Wednesday, November 10, Holiday at the Arboretum opens to the public during the daytime and nighttime. The garden opens during the evening hours until 9 p.m. Check the website for details and to purchase advanced tickets.

"At Reliant, we're passionate about supporting the communities we serve, and lighting up the holidays is one of our favorite ways to do that," said Andrea Russell, vice president at Reliant. "We're excited to partner with the Dallas Arboretum to spread holiday cheer to the North Texas community and encourage everyone to get in the holiday spirit with a visit to see this spectacular display."

The Christmas Village:

Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is comprised of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. The Christmas Village is wonderful during the day, but it's magical at night with lighted trees, shop owners passing out samples and live entertainment. Each house is individually designed for the Dallas Arboretum, with the Christmas Village as an attraction for everyone.

The Christmas Village has shops decorated inside and outside where children and adults can go inside to visit.

Santa Claus has his own house and a sleigh for photo opportunities. He is in his house on select nights in November. Then after Thanksgiving, he will be at his house every night and Saturday and Sunday afternoons. New this year, the Arboretum offers exclusive private photo opportunities with Santa for the entire family throughout the festival with Ivey Photography.

Santa's House is a place to talk to Jolly Old St. Nick and take a photo.

The Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid, a 23-foot-tall German-built structure, is decorated with hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level. The Weber Pyramid is the perfect complement to the Christmas Village and is the signature element in Pyramid Square along with an Edelweiss Haus serving food and drinks and a larger biergarten and performance area.

The Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid was built in Germany with movement and characters at every level.

The Artistry of Faith & Culture:

Each day, and every Monday-Wednesday evening, beginning November 10, the community is invited to visit the historic DeGolyer House, elaborately decorated by renowned designer Michael Hamilton. New this year is The Artistry of Faith & Culture exhibit that celebrates the diversity of the holiday season. The display prominently features the three world holidays celebrated during the season: Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa. In addition, the display also features Diwali, the festival of lights, which occurs in late October.

Dazzling Musical Tree:

Holiday at the Arboretum also features the return of the Dazzling Musical Tree, a 50-foot-tall tree animated with more than 42,000 lights and merry holiday tunes, presented on the hour and every half hour of the day and evening on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn.

The 50-foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree plays holiday music.

The 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos:

Guests can continue to enjoy the 25-foot-tall Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of The 12 Days of Christmas with some updated characters. The gazebos come to life at night beginning November 9, except for Thanksgiving Day (closed) and December 24 (closes at 5 p.m.), December 25 (closed) and New Year's Eve (closes at 5 p.m.). These glass gazebos resemble an oversize music box with mannequins and animals that move along with music and lighting.

The 12 Days of Christmas features 25-foot-tall glass encased gazebos representing the beloved carol.

A Million Lights in the Garden:

Holiday at the Arboretum has more than a million lights throughout the garden, trimming the historic homes and the 30-foot-tall spruce tree in the center of the garden. It's the perfect place for getting into the holiday spirit.

Tickets, which range from $10-$35, are required for entry for the garden, so guests are encouraged to reserve preferred dates early. For more information, visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/

In addition to Reliant as the presenting sponsor, other sponsors include Pegasus Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Movestar, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, GFF Architects, Century Glass.

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Dallas Arboretum is also the home of the internationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. The garden is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Festival daytime admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and older, and $12 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. On-site parking is $11. Evening tickets range from $10-$35. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum.

PHOTOS/VIDEOS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nwziqupz9oh6tmxgn6sjm/h?dl=0&rlkey=038igsbhmpxl5ove8os4ni6m5

Photo credit: Dallas Arboretum

Terry Lendecker | Dallas Arboretum, tlendecker@dallasarboretum.org

Juliette Coulter | The Coulter Group, juliette@coultergroup.com

SOURCE: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

