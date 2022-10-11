Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Josef Schachter, CFA and Author of the Schachter Energy Report, is hosting the third annual 'Catch the Energy' Conference on Saturday October 22, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta.

"This Conference is designed for individual investors," says Schachter. "We have already entered a multi-year Energy Super Cycle that should see record highs in WTI prices and new all time highs for energy securities later this decade."

Schachter has been predicting the volatile market we've been experiencing for months, but he sees the general stock market corrections coming to an end during Q4/22. "The best buying opportunity for energy sector securities, since March of 2020, is nearly here," he predicts.

The Conference boasts 34 energy and energy service company executives, primarily CEOs, making 30 minute presentations about their company's prospects followed by 15 minute, moderated Q&A sessions. Additional company executives will be at booths throughout the day to answer investor questions.

To Access Tickets go to: www.catchtheenergyconference.com

Patty Schachter

Managing Director,

Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.

(403) 860-3480

patty@sersinc.ca

www.schachterenergyreport.ca

