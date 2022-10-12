DJ Franklin Templeton Alternative Investment set up Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund

HONG KONG 12 OCTOBER 2022 - Franklin Templeton Alternative Investment, a global leading asset manager, has set up the Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund. The fund seeks to invest in listed, relatively small to medium-size companies through PIPE transactions, with the Investment Committee led by Ms. Jing Su Vivatrat, President and COO of Franklin Templeton's Asia Pacific alternatives group and Mr. Victor Lee, managing director of Franklin Templeton.

RaffAello Securities (HK) Limited, which has been recognized as the tycoon-designated placing agent, is appointed as the placing agent of the fund.

The Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund may make value-added structured deals in listed companies to build a significant ownership position through secondary share purchases, which enables the Fund to exert value-enhancing change upon such companies.

The Fund is intended to achieve capital appreciation through investing in equity or equity-related securities of companies. In addition to capital appreciation, the Fund aims to receive dividend and interest income from owning securities. Investing in opportunities that are believed to have prospects of achieving growth, the investments of the Fund focus on sectors including healthcare, consumer, financial services, technology, environmental, ESG, electricity, water, renewables, medical, social housing and education, digital, transport and sustainable logistics related sectors, etc. The Fund will also invest in companies which have good management and business prospects, yet are undervalued on a long-term view. File: Franklin Templeton Alternative Investment set up Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund

