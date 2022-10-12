Data Bridge Market Research: Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market Augmented to Reach USD 71,004.34 Million by 2029, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sales Area And Revenue Outlook

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, This research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. This Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice market report helps in evaluating the relative efficiency of the different advertising media, selling methods, the causes of consumer resistance, and the nature of demand for the firm's product. With this industry analysis report, the risk of uncertainties is minimised and sound decisions are taken easily. Moreover, it is helpful in ascertaining the reputation of the firm and its products. With this market document, businesses can determine the range within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Means, it is helpful in determining the sizes, colours, designs, prices, etc., of the products of the firm.







Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice market is estimated to reach USD 71,004.34 million in 2029 and to grow at a CAGR of 58.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Synopsis:

CBD vape juices, also known as CBD e-liquid or CBD vape oil, are liquids containing CBD used in e-cigarettes. These liquids are vaporized by the e-cigarette. When consumers inhale the vape juice, cannabidiol (CBD) enters their lungs, infusing the CBD into the bloodstream. CBD vape juices contain a few simple ingredients such as PG (propylene glycol), VG (vegetable glycerin), CBD extract, and the flavors used in e-liquids.

Rising disposable income, growing consumption per capita, and changing the dietary style of consumers across the globe are the major factors fostering the growth of the global cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice market. Changing lifestyle and rising awareness about cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice's health benefits are other factors that may act as market growth determinants. Increasing demand for e-liquid and e-cigarettes will further create lucrative opportunities for growth in the cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice market.

Growing incidence of psychological disorders

There is an increase in incidences of psychological disorders such as anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder phobias, and depression.

Psychological disorders are characterized by loss of interest or pleasure, sadness, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, poor concentration, disturbed sleep or appetite, and tiredness. People with depression may also have multiple physical complaints with no apparent physical cause. Depression can be recurrent or long-lasting. Also, depression can adversely affect people's ability to function at school or work and cope with daily life. At its most severe, depression can lead to suicide.

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2022 , JustCBD signed an agreement with distribution giant OTG management to sell CBD products in airports. This has helped the company to reach out to new customer base

, with distribution giant OTG management to sell CBD products in airports. This has helped the company to reach out to new customer base In October 2021 , Koi CBD launched a new full spectrum and delta 8 lines of world-class hemp products lines. The products are tinctures, gummies, as well as vape juices. This launch has helped the company to widen its product portfolio

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market

Market Dynamics: Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market

Increasing health benefits by the usage of cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice

The cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice is manufactured from the non-intoxicating extract of marijuana or hemp, which is mainly prescribed for relief from intractable pain. Along with this, cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice helps treat the anxiety problems that have become among human beings nowadays due to the increased level of stress. The recreational benefits of the marijuana plants from which the cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice is extracted help improve the quality of the cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice.

Due to the increasing health benefits of using cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice, the manufacturers of cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice are enhancing the level of extraction to fulfil the increased demand.

Growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice in the medical industry

Cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice has been considered the most advanced product in the treatment of epilepsy. The CBD is also used for anxiety, pain, and muscle disorders called dystonia, Parkinson's, Crohn's, and many other conditions. The therapeutic benefit of cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice involves the potential of terpenes and other cannabis phytochemicals, which provides various health benefits. The medical agencies are studying the natural benefits of CBD. As the cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice is considered a natural remedy that is considered to be powerful and safe for the treatment of various health issues.

Key Industry Segmentation: Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market

By Product Type

Full Spectrum Vape Juice

Broad Spectrum Vape Juice

CBD Isolate Vape Juice

By Source

Hemp

Marijuana

By Strain

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

By Propylene glycol (VG) & vegetable glycerin (PG) ratio

50/50 VG&PG Ratio

60/40 VG&PG Ratio

70/30 VG&PG Ratio

By Category

THC Detectable

THC Non-Detectable

No THC

By Dose

High

Medium

Low

By Flavor

Flavored

Flavorless

By Tests Performed

Tested for Potency

Tested for Purity

By Packaging Size

>30ML

30ML-60ML

60ML-100ML

UPTO 1000ML

By Distribution Channel

Online

Wellness & Natural Product Stores

Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Regional Analysis/Insights: Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market

Some of the countries covered in the cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Switzerland, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, and Rest of Europe, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is expected to dominate North America in terms of cannabidiol (CBD) vape juice market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing usage of E-cigarettes. Japan is projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing health benefits of the usage of CBD vape juice. The U.K. is expected to dominate Europe in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rising awareness about the negative impacts of tobacco smoking on health.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Product Type

8. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Source

9. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Strain

10. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Ratio

11. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Category

12.Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Flavour

13. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Dose

14. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Test Performed

15. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Packaging Size

16. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Distribution Channel

17. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market, By Region

18. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Vape Juice Market: Company Landscape

19. SWOT Analyses

20. Company Profile

21. Questionnaires

22. Related Reports

