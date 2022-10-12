Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group Notice of Q3 Results

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will announce financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022.





The Company will host a presentation for analysts at 13:30 CET/07:30 ET on October 27, 2022. Dial-in details for the presentation are detailed below.

Conference call dial-in information

Thursday, October 27, 202213:30 CET/07:30 ET





Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees

Dial-in details:

Netherlands (Local) +31 85 888 7233

United Kingdom +44 800 640 6441

United Kingdom (Local) +44 20 3936 2999

United States +1 855 979 6654

United States (Local) +1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Access code: 497472

Webcast Link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming-q32022/

