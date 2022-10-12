Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
PR Newswire
12.10.2022 | 07:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group Notice of Q3 Results

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will announce financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Pharming_Group_NV_Logo

The Company will host a presentation for analysts at 13:30 CET/07:30 ET on October 27, 2022. Dial-in details for the presentation are detailed below.

Conference call dial-in information
Thursday, October 27, 202213:30 CET/07:30 ET

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees

Dial-in details:
Netherlands (Local) +31 85 888 7233
United Kingdom +44 800 640 6441
United Kingdom (Local) +44 20 3936 2999
United States +1 855 979 6654
United States (Local) +1 646 664 1960
All other locations +44 20 3936 2999
Access code: 497472
Webcast Link:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming-q32022/

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com or find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager:
T: +31 71 5247 400
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw
T: +44 203 727 1000

FTI Consulting, USA
Jim Polson
T: +1 (312) 553-6730

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778344/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharming-group-notice-of-q3-results-301646259.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
