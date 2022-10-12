The Canadian province of Ontario will include a big slice of energy storage capacity as it plans its near-term grid requirements.The government of Ontario has said that its plan to commission at least 1.5 GW of grid-scale storage is part of its efforts to attract electric vehicle and battery manufacturing jobs and to establish a supply chain for the critical materials needed for the energy transition. The Canadian province confirmed last week that the 4 GW of new power capacity required from 2025 will consist of at least 1.5 GW of storage plants, the same volume of natural gas electricity generation, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
