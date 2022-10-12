Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
WKN: A2DVHV ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 Ticker-Symbol: I32 
München
12.10.22
08:06 Uhr
0,284 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2022 | 08:08
i3 Energy PLC Announces Director Dealings

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, has been notified that yesterday John Festival, Chairperson, purchased 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of CAD 0.355 per share and that Majid Shafiq, CEO, purchased 206,607 Ordinary Shares at a price of 24.2 pence per share.

As a result, following this transaction, John Festival now has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 2,602,360 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.22% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Majid Shafiq has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 9,537,891 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.80% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

END

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility:

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.Name

1. John Festival

2. Majid Shafiq

2Reason for notification
a.Position/Status

1. Chairperson

2. CEO

b.Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.Name
i3 Energy plc
b.LEI
213800949OZA9QA9FS17
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60

b.Nature of the transaction
c.Price(s) and volume(s)DirectorPrice/shareVolume (shares)
John Festival0.355 CAD1,000,000
Majid Shafiq24.2 GBp206,607
d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

1,206,607

23.37 GBp per share

e.Date of the transaction
10/11/22
f.Place of the transactions
Toronto Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange's AIM Market

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

The Company deems this announcement to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720028/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Director-Dealings

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
