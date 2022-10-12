i3 Energy PLC Announces Director Dealings

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, has been notified that yesterday John Festival, Chairperson, purchased 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of CAD 0.355 per share and that Majid Shafiq, CEO, purchased 206,607 Ordinary Shares at a price of 24.2 pence per share.

As a result, following this transaction, John Festival now has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 2,602,360 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.22% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Majid Shafiq has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 9,537,891 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.80% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility:

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a. Name 1. John Festival 2. Majid Shafiq 2 Reason for notification

a. Position/Status 1. Chairperson 2. CEO b. Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a. Name

i3 Energy plc b. LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary shares ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 b. Nature of the transaction

c. Price(s) and volume(s) Director Price/share Volume (shares) John Festival 0.355 CAD 1,000,000 Majid Shafiq 24.2 GBp 206,607 d. Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 1,206,607 23.37 GBp per share e. Date of the transaction

10/11/22 f. Place of the transactions

Toronto Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange's AIM Market

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

The Company deems this announcement to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

