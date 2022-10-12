Sonova USA, INC: Oliver Frank Appointed Vice President Phonak Marketing

STAFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces that Oliver Frank will be taking up the position as Vice President Phonak Marketing effective December 1, 2022.

Oliver Frank brings more than 15 years of industry experience from various local and global leadership roles within Sonova's Hearing Instrument business. He comes with a broad range of functional expertise including roles with increasing responsibility in Marketing, Sales, R&D, Product Management and General Management. Oliver Frank is an engineer by training with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the University of Sydney and holds an Executive MBA from Ashridge Business School.

Thomas Lang, Vice President Portfolio & Product Management, says: "I'm very pleased to have Oliver leading the Phonak team. With his extensive knowledge of the industry, our solutions and company and his passion for the Phonak brand, we are convinced that he is a great fit for this role."

Oliver will succeed Jon Billings who took the role in August 2019. In his time Jon was responsible for the Lumity and Paradise launch. Jon's new role in Sonova will be announced soon.

