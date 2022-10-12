Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2022 | 08:08
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonova USA, INC: Oliver Frank Appointed Vice President Phonak Marketing

STAFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces that Oliver Frank will be taking up the position as Vice President Phonak Marketing effective December 1, 2022.

Sonova USA, INC, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Oliver Frank brings more than 15 years of industry experience from various local and global leadership roles within Sonova's Hearing Instrument business. He comes with a broad range of functional expertise including roles with increasing responsibility in Marketing, Sales, R&D, Product Management and General Management. Oliver Frank is an engineer by training with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the University of Sydney and holds an Executive MBA from Ashridge Business School.

Thomas Lang, Vice President Portfolio & Product Management, says: "I'm very pleased to have Oliver leading the Phonak team. With his extensive knowledge of the industry, our solutions and company and his passion for the Phonak brand, we are convinced that he is a great fit for this role."

Oliver will succeed Jon Billings who took the role in August 2019. In his time Jon was responsible for the Lumity and Paradise launch. Jon's new role in Sonova will be announced soon.

Media relations contacts:

Global
Florence Camenzind
Phone +41 58 928 33 25
Email: florence.camenzind@sonova.com

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry's broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we're committed to creating a world where "life is on" for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

SOURCE: Sonova USA, INC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719904/Oliver-Frank-Appointed-Vice-President-Phonak-Marketing

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
