Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
WKN: A2P1SJ ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137  
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OTAQ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTAQ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.10.2022 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - OTAQ plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 12-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group") 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Head Office: 8-3-4 Harpers Mill South Road 
White Cross 
Lancaster 
LA1 4FX 
 
Principle place of business is the UK. 
 
Telephone number: +44 (0)1524 748080 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Alexander (Alex) Robert Hambro Non-Executive Chairman 
Philip David Newby Chief Executive Officer 
Matthew Jonathan Enright Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary 
William George Watt Non-Executive Director 
Sarah Emily Stoten Non-Executive Director 
Malcom David Foster Pye Non-Executive Director 
 
Proposed Directors 
Harald Volker Rotsch Chief Technology Officer 
Giles Timothy Clifford Non-Executive Director 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Electronic & Electrical Equipment 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
OTAQ is an innovative technology company with three divisions: Aquaculture, Geotracking Devices and Offshore which 
operate across various global markets 
 
Building upon the Company's founding technology in the Aquaculture sector, through three recent strategic investments 
and additional multi-year supply agreements, OTAQ is developing adjacent technologies to take advantage of a number of 
growth initiatives that will significantly broaden the Group's current product portfolio in the global marine 
aquaculture sector and facilitate entry and growth into the geotracking devices sector. 
 
Aquaculture 
 
Shrimp Biomass 
In conjunction with Minnowtech LLC ("Minnowtech"), OTAQ has completed the development of an innovative and 
custom-designed sonar technology that scans shrimp in ponds with the results being used to inform statistical 
predictive algorithms which in turn produce highly accurate pond count results for shrimp farmers. As far as the 
Company and Minnowtech are aware, this is the only system currently in development using this method which has been 
designed to estimate total shrimp count in each pond using an in situ measurement producing a critical data set for 
shrimp farmers that would otherwise rely on time-consuming and error-prone methods. Trial results have been highly 
positive with count accuracy believed to be in excess of 90 per cent. on average meaning shrimp farmers have 
significantly better information relating to feed strategies and forecasting of future stock requirements. 
 
To date, 117 prototype units have been sold to Minnowtech for trials with potential customers in shrimp ponds in key 
target markets. 
 
Live Plankton Analysis 
Through its collaboration with Blue Lion Labs Limited in Canada, the Group have developed AI software which monitors 
water quality by identifying phytoplankton which enables farmers to take immediate mitigating actions as required. 
Research and development has centred on accelerating the commercialisation of the phytoplankton detection technology 
with field trials now having commenced. Phytoplankton can lead to "harmful algal blooms", which is a growing issue and 
leads to major disease challenges for finfish farmers generally. It is estimated the global aquaculture industry 
suffers annual losses in the billions of dollars due to events such as harmful algal blooms. Early detection of this 
problem will not only allow farmers to deploy their defence systems earlier but also inform harvesting decisions to 
markedly reduce the losses and improve overall finfish welfare. 
 
To date, 14 development systems have been deployed at customer sites in Scotland, Chile and Ireland with prototype 
versions expected to be installed in January 2023. 
 
Water Quality Monitoring 
Monitoring the quality of finfish cage water is an important factor in increasing yields and improving fish welfare. An 
additional key aquaculture product for the Group, the water quality monitoring solution has been designed and developed 
by a third party. OTAQ is close to ?nalising an exclusive supply agreement with the third party to white label the 
product and sell it into its target markets. This solution is designed to report and record oxygen levels, salinity and 
temperature through a dashboard interface helping finfish farmers monitor fish welfare and inform decisions around 
improving fish health. In some territories such as Chile it is a regulatory requirement. 
 
Acoustic Device Deterrent 
The Company's main aquaculture sales have historically been from its acoustic device deterrent ("ADD") product (branded 
as Sealfence), which uses acoustic technology to deter seal and sea lion predators from fish farming sites. OTAQ has 
delivered and installed over 1,300 ADD devices worldwide to date. However, in 2020, Marine Scotland announced a review 
of ADD use in connection with the operation of the European Protected Species ("EPS") regulations related to the use of 
ADDs within Scottish waters (the "Marine Scotland Review"). The Company previously announced that the trial programme 
for the Company's ADDs with Marine Scotland has concluded but the Board now believe it is unlikely that fish farmers 
will make applications for EPS licences required to use it ADDs. For this reason, the Group is not actively pursuing 
the ADD market in Scotland. 
 
Nevertheless, there remains global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway, and the Group continues to 
make progress on these projects, including additional ADD deployment in Chile and ADD trials in Australia. The Board is 
aware that the regulatory position relating to use of ADDs in Chile is currently being assessed and are working with 
the Chilean regulator for fisheries and aquaculture, in assisting them in understanding the risk of ADD use to 
predators and marine mammals in the vicinity of fish farms. 
 
The Group is now demonstrably fulfilling its previously stated intention to deploy a range of sophisticated products 
designed to overcome many production and environmental challenges in the aquaculture industry. The next phase of 
development for these solutions will be the creation of common databases and the development of management information 
reporting and dashboards to help improve customer communication and productivity. 
 
Geotracking Devices 
 
Following the acquisition of ROS Technology Limited's trade and assets in November 2020, the Group has developed highly 
accurate personnel and asset tracking products for use in sports tracking events and the railway industry. 
 
Personnel safety 
Through engagement with rail design and safety consultants, Track Tracker Limited, the Group have designed and 
developed a product that utilises Track Tracker Limited's integrated geofencing software to provide reliable, 
continuous and precise positional accuracy tracking of maintenance personnel and railway assets in use in busy, 
hazardous, and often complex on-track and trackside locations. The Company recently announced its first contract for 
the supply of an initial batch of 40 devices with further orders expected following successful on-site operations. 
 
Sports trackers 
OTAQ's high precision sports tracking technology was fully commercialised in 2021 and is viewed as more accessible and 
cost-effective due to it being deployable without the need for costly additional infrastructure compared to the 
alternatives on the market. The Group is continuing to broaden the applications for this technology through the 
development of prototypes and the completion of successful field trials where recently over 500 trackers were deployed 
for a major motorcycling event. 
 
The technology is generating high interest and will have a wider roll out to similar racing events, providing increased 
visibility and live-streaming of competitor positioning. 
 
The Board are also of the view that there are potential further applications and market opportunities for the 
technology within the seafood industry, particularly in relation to the fishing industry in Chile. 
 
Offshore 
 
The Group strategy also incorporates the development of new products for deployment in the energy support services 
sector. The development of new technologies in this division permits cross-deployment of skills and technologies into 
the aquaculture arena which the Group is now beginning to exploit. OTAQ is continuously developing and improving its 
products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers who have decades of experience in bringing 
underwater technology products to market. The Group produces a range of marine technology products for offshore 
industries, supplying customers around the world including subsea oil and gas, remotely operated vehicle operations, 
commercial diving and oceanographic research, with growth opportunities in the offshore renewables sector. OTAQ 
specialises in subsea leak and cement detection, laser measurement systems, underwater imagery and telemetry solutions, 
as well as subsea survey solutions. The Group has completed development and sale of two Lander products, intended for 
use with seabed geophysical surveys, and it is expected further Lander sales will be made. 
 
The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry leading solution and have been 
deployed successfully on hundreds of contracts. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is one of the most accurate 
underwater precision laser measurement systems of its type available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the 
design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems. 
 
When completed, the reorientation process aims to be the route through which OTAQ would become a simplified, more 
profitable, and cash generative business. These are exciting times as the Group commences commercialisation of its 
strong pipeline of new products and opportunities by focusing on its core growth business activities, being the supply 
of the key hardware in Minnowtech's shrimp biomass solution, plankton detection, water quality monitoring and 
geotracking devices in order to accelerate the growth into these large and attractive markets. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Dowgate Capital Limited 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
TBC ordinary shares of 1 penny each 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
TBC% 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
          Current Shareholding Post Admission* 
Name of Shareholder Shares    %    Shares  % 
Nigel Wray     5,964,868  15.82%  TBC    TBC% 
Elie Dangoor    2,360,005  6.26%  TBC    TBC% 
Harald Rotsch    2,129,132  5.65%  TBC    TBC%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

2022

Placing and Open Offer announced 12 October

Last day for acceptances under Open Offer 27 October

Shareholder General Meeting 7 November

Admission to AQSE and settlement 9 November

Posting of share certificates 23 November

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

9 November 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

https://www.otaq-ir.com/investors

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

Standard Segment of the Official List trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

Each Shareholder may transfer all or any of their Ordinary Shares which are in certified form by means of an instrument of transfer in any usual form or in any other form which the Directors may approve. Each Shareholder may transfer all or any of their Ordinary Shares which are in uncertified form by means of a 'relevant system' (i.e. the CREST System) in such manner provided for, and subject as provided in, the Uncertified Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755)

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

None

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the Provisions of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1461125 12-Oct-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1461125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
