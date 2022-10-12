DJ Renewi plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading European waste-to-product company, announces the appointment of Katleen Vandeweyer to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 December 2022. She will chair the Audit Committee and also become a member of Renewi's Nomination Committee.

Katleen brings a wealth of experience in finance and auditing, most recently until July 2022 in her role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Belgian listed company, Proximus PLC, a provider of digital services, communication and ICT solutions operating in both the Belgian and international markets. Prior to Proximus, she held various leadership positions including that of CFO at Worldline S.A. and Arthur Andersen.

She currently serves as Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Ageas Group and AG Insurance, where she sits on the Audit committees of both companies. Previously, she sat on the Boards of Ion Beam Applications, bpost bank, Connectimmo N.V, Scarlet N.V. and the Proximus Pension Fund.

She holds a degree in Applied Economics from the University of Leuven.

Katleen succeeds Marina Wyatt, who stepped down from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in July 2022 after serving for nine years.

Ben Verwaayen, Chairman of Renewi, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Katleen to Renewi. Her wide experience in global companies across a variety of industries, as well as her focus on sustainability, will further strengthen our Board.

Katleen Vandeweyer commented:

"With sustainability at the heart of its business model I consider Renewi a change maker in the circular economy. I am honoured to serve Renewi and its Board in their contribution to action climate change."

There are no other details to disclose under the FCA's Listing Rule 9.6.13.

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

