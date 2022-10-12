Opening of Livry-Gargan, a clinic with 166 beds, 4 specialisations and 2 outpatient centres with a capacity for c.1,000 sessions per month

A new facility serving, in cooperation with the local public hospital GHI Le Raincy-Montfermeil, the c.1.7 million inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis

Since 2016, 40 clinics have been built or restructured in France representing 40% of the network for a total of c.€400m of investment

75% of the clinics in France are now equipped with outpatient capacity

Going forward, a single well-respected healthcare brand in France, regrouping all the healthcare activities : Post acute and specialised care Mental healthcare Ambulatory care with hospital at home and outpatient care

Korian's healthcare activity represents 24% of group revenues in 2021, and 75% of the people cared for

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, reaches a significant new milestone in the development of its healthcare activities in France, with the completion of its tenth healthcare clinic project in 2022. The Livry-Gargan project is emblematic of Korian's healthcare network providing specialised post acute and mental health care through in patient and outpatient solutions and in cooperation with the local public hospital to best serve the needs of the local population. This clinic and all others across the Korian network in France will operate under the Inicea brand.

Constructed with Icade, the Livry-Gargan clinic is the second largest of Korian's post acute clinics in France, it has 166 inpatient beds with four specific specialisations (polyvalent, geriatric, pulmonary and chronic vegetative state care) and two outpatient clinics covering post acute and mental health care. The clinic will employ over 200 people in the Seine Saint Denis area and will work in cooperation with the hospital GHI Le Raincy-Montfermeil.

Korian launched in 2016 an ambitious programme to transform its healthcare network, to accompany the rising needs in France with 46% of elderly people suffering from at least two chronic diseases.

In order to respond to these needs through prevention and in line with public policies, Korian has worked on the addition of outpatient capacity, the addition of specialisation and the renovation and relocalisation of the clinics to best serve the local populations.

Since 2016, 40 projects have been completed with 400 million euros having been invested. 75% of the clinic network is now equipped with outpatient capacity and the aim is to reach 90% by 2025.

All the 113 clinics and healthcare centres in France will operate going forward under the common brand Inicea. The Inicea brand will house the three areas of activity of healthcare in France:

Post acute care: inpatient clinics and care pathways regrouping in and outpatient care

Mental health care: through inpatient clinics with outpatient capacity and stand alone outpatient clinics

Ambulatory care: providing hospital at home care

In France, the Inicea brand benefits from an excellent level of recognition for expertise and innovative care that characterises the development of Korian's healthcare services.

Inicea employs c.7,500 people of which c. 4,500 healthcare professionals and now provides specialised care pathways notably covering neurology, cardiology, respiratory care, post-stroke care and addictions. This activity already represents 40% of revenues in France with more than 85,000 patients cared for in 2021.

Across Europe, Korian, though its activities in France, Italy and Spain holds leading positions in the healthcare market as the third largest mental health operator in Europe and the 2nd largest post acute operator. Korian will operate 235 clinics with 12,500 beds and a capacity of more than 100,000 outpatient sessions per month. From 2025 healthcare could represent 30% of Group revenues.

