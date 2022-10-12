Copelouzos Group plans to lay a submarine cable to link 9.5 GW of wind and solar power in Egypt to Greece's Attica region. The project was recently included in the Entso-E 10-year development plan.Greece-based Copelouzos Group plans to build a 1,373-km high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission line to connect Egypt with Greece's Attica region. The company said its representatives recently met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker to review the status of the Gregy Elica Interconnection Project. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...