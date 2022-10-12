Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to report the start of a pre-clinical program using its novel patent pending technology AccuTOXTM. The novel AccuTOXTM formulation is designed for the treatment of lung cancer including various types of malignancy of the upper or lower respiratory tracks. The AccuTOXTM will be delivered intranasal to effectively deliver the AccuTOXTM into the transmucosal and will target the lungs. Future programs may expand into targeting various malignancy of the upper and lower respiratory.

The AccuTOXTM technology is an AccumTM variant developed by Defence Therapeutics to specifically halt tumor growth when administered intratumorally. The use of this compound in combination with various immune-checkpoints results in a substantial cure rate. At the molecular level, AccuTOXTM impairs several crucial cellular pathways exploited by tumors such as: DNA replication, cell division, nuclear integrity, and various modifications affecting the genome. The net outcome culminates in limited cell repair as well as accumulation of misfolded proteins and generation of free radicals capable of eliciting irreversible DNA damage. AccuTOXTM causes the overall cellular equilibrium to collapse consequently resulting in effective diseased cell death.

Small cell lung cancer, lung carcinoid tumor and non-small cell lung cancer are three different types of lung cancer. Global lung cancer therapeutics market was valued at USD 24,667.82 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54,475.11 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lung-cancer-therapeutics-market

"AccuTOXTM represents a key player in Defence's research and development programs. This molecule is not only suitable for combinatory therapies with immune-checkpoints or in the design of a novel antibody-drug conjugate, but it can be also exploited as a treatment for 'hard-to-reach' tumors such as lung cancer. With the AccumTM technology in hand, Defence Therapeutics intends to become a world leader by providing a new line of products capable of accumulating in target cells while exhibiting unheralded pharmacological properties," says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

