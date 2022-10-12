Pioneering "Heartbeat" technology to be introduced into Aussie homes - taking control of home appliances to significantly reduce electricity costs

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - 1komma5° (1point5 degrees in German), a conglomerate of Europe's leading cleantech entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts today announced a major cornerstone investment in Australia's largest solar battery installer Natural Solar. 1komma5° is investing a further $100 million over the next 18 months buying majority stakes in the best-in-business green energy companies throughout Australia and the APAC region. The endgame for 1komma5° is to assemble an army of Australian businesses and entrepreneurs that when combined, will have the ability to significantly reduce the cost of electricity for Australian households and businesses through leading renewable energy solutions along with operational and logistical economies of scale. The news comes at a time when electricity prices have risen sharply across Australia in the past 12 months and confidence in the energy grid is at an all-time low. In addition to the cutting-edge renewable energy technologies, energy bill savings will be further enhanced via the introduction of the company's smart Heartbeat internet of things (IoT) energy manager device, which efficiently controls major electrical appliances in the home. In addition, 1komma5°'s scale and global reach across 3 continents, provides the ability to deliver superior savings benefits to homeowners and businesses through its bulk purchasing power. Heading the conglomerate is one of Europe's most influential men in clean energy, Philipp Schroeder, the former managing director of the global solar battery producer sonnen.

Caption = Chris Williams of Natural Solar, Micha Grueber - CFO & Co-Founder 1KOMMA5° and Philipp Schröder - CEO 1KOMMA5°

Caption = Chris Williams of Natural Solar, Micha Grueber - CFO & Co-Founder 1KOMMA5° and Philipp Schröder - CEO 1KOMMA5

Chris Williams, founder of Natural Solar, will become the Australian and APAC CEO of 1komma5°.

"I am very excited to be helming such an important venture, backed by the best and brightest in the industry, especially at a time when electricity prices and inflation are on the rise, and the effects of climate change are becoming more apparent. The investment by 1komma5° into Australia, is a recognition of a maturing market and testament to the need of lower electricity prices. It is also a recognition of a federal government that is encouraging cleantech companies to thrive through policy certainty. I am personally humbled that 1komma5° has chosen Natural Solar, Australia's leading installer of batteries, to be the cornerstone of its $100m rapid investment into Australia. Natural Solar and 1komma5° share an aligned vision to accelerate the transition to decarbonisation and importantly keeping of the 1.5° target of The Paris Agreement alive. Natural Solar is the first of at least six leading cleantech companies in Australia that the newly formed 1komma5 Australia group will be buying a majority stake in over the next 18 months to realise 1komma5°'s global ambition to decarbonize 1.5 million buildings entirely before 2030.

"The investment will allow Natural Solar to scale its growth aggressively across all markets and product types, while at the same time leaning on the operational and industry experience through seasoned experts such as Philipp Schröder and Christoph Ostermann (CEO & Founder of sonnen), along with the other investee companies and entrepreneurs, while leveraging the international buying power and economies of scale of the global group," said Chris Williams.

"Natural Solar is not only market leader for solar and batteries, but the company has taken part in some of the most advanced virtual power plant projects in Australia, we are thus looking forward to supporting Chris and his team to execute our joint Australian strategy in the coming month and years," said Philipp Schröder, CEO 1komma5°.

In Europe, Heartbeat has been measured to save up to 120% of electricity costs. Savings are generated through the optimisation of energy flows and device management, intelligent EV car charging and partnerships through key utility virtual power plant arrangements, utilising the technologies available to the fullest extent to generate maximum energy bill savings.

Heartbeat will be offered free to the first 1,000 Australian solar and battery customers, valued at $1350 each. Heartbeat will be introduced in early 2023, with reservations for the devices being taken from October.

1komma5° aims to reach EUR 15 billion in annual revenues by 2030. It has already acquired 15 companies within the past year, and is already operating in 25 locations throughout Sweden, Germany, Finland, Austria and Spain, with over 750 employees. Australia can now be added to that list. It also has a planned revenue of 600 million EUR for 2023. The company has already installed over 42,000 energy assets with a combined decentralised load capacity of one nuclear power station.

Central to the 1komma5° plan is the opening of its own stores. These stores will become a one-stop-shop for CO2-neutral life in private homes and commercial buildings. From photovoltaic, batteries to electric charging and heat pumps to effectively decarbonize electricity, heat and mobility at once.

Stores are operating or planned in Hamburg, Stockholm, Munich, Berlin and now Sydney.

For more information visit: naturalsolar.com.au or 1komma5grad.com .

About Natural Solar: Natural Solar specializes in solar battery installation and maintenance for the renewable energy industry.

