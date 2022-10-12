Germany's Sto says its novel solar facade technology for residential buildings allows the alignment of modules in vertical or horizontal arrangements.Sto, a Germany-based construction materials supplier, has unveiled a new solar facade for residential buildings. The StoVentec Photovoltaics Inlay product consists of a ventilated facade equipped with solar panels and thermal insulation technology. The system is made of a layer of rock wool insulation and a substructure with patented profiles, into which the double-glass PV modules are inserted. The solar modules are encapsulated in a black frame, ...

