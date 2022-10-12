Nasdaq Stockholm AB: FUUD AB (publ) receives observation status (489/22)

Yesterday, October 11, 2022, FUUD AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company is in a strained financial situation and that its liquid assets will not last longer than until the end of October 2022. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (FUUD, ISIN code SE0015988134, order book ID 171533) and warrants (FUUD TO 2, ISIN code SE0018013286, order book id 263872) in FUUD AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.