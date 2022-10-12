Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMU6 ISIN: SE0015988134 Ticker-Symbol: 8U2 
Frankfurt
11.10.22
09:16 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUUD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUUD AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2022 | 09:53
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: FUUD AB (publ) receives observation status (489/22)

Yesterday, October 11, 2022, FUUD AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company is in a strained financial situation
and that its liquid assets will not last longer than until the end of October
2022. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (FUUD,
ISIN code SE0015988134, order book ID 171533) and warrants (FUUD TO 2, ISIN
code SE0018013286, order book id 263872) in FUUD AB (publ) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
FUUD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.