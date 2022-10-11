TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STEER Technologies Inc. ("the Company") (TSXV: STER) (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce that its corporate name change process has been completed and all changes including those related to stock exchange symbols are in full effect. Trading on the TSXV in the Company's common shares under the new ticker symbol "STER" has commenced at market opening today, October 11, 2022. Contemporaneously, the Company's common shares on the OTCQX have begun trading under the new stock symbol "STEEF".

The Company's common shares have a new CUSIP number of 858335102 and ISIN number of CA8583351025. The transfer agent of the Company continues to be Odyssey Trust Company. There is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the change of name and new trading symbols. No action is required by existing security holders of the Company with respect to the name change and new trading symbols. Outstanding common shares certificates or DRS notices do not need to be exchanged. If registered shareholders have any questions or wish to receive an updated DRS statement or share certificate, they can contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust by calling toll free 1 (587) 885-0960, or by email at shareholders@odysseytrust.com or by visiting www.odysseycontact.com.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.steeresg.com.

Suman Pushparajah, CEO

suman@steeresg.com

STEER

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400

Scarborough, ON

Canada M1H 3E3

www.steeresg.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to scale up its electric vehicle fleet. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (for example, the success of the Company's rebranding campaigns with its new name) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 2, 2022) and its interim MD&A for the periods ended March 31, 2022 (filed on SEDAR on May 30, 2022) and June 30, 2022 (filed on SEDAR on August 29, 2022) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Company Contact: Maria Verbytska, investor@steeresg.com

Media Contact: Sana Srithas, sana@steeresg.com, Tel: 1-888-300-2228