Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
WKN: A0LD6E ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 
Xetra
12.10.22
10:02 Uhr
53,95 Euro
-0,05
-0,09 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
12.10.2022 | 10:04
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer reports double digit growth in revenue and earnings for the third quarter

  • Organic revenue growth of 17.4% in the third quarter supported by continued strong demand for High Value Solutions
  • Organic adjusted EBITDA up 13.3%
  • Gerresheimer firmly on track to deliver on FY 2022 guidance

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, confirms guidance for its financial year 2022 after another quarter of strong and profitable growth. Revenue rose organically by 17.4% in the third quarter, reflecting strong customer demand, leading market positions and the ongoing success of its High Value Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 13.3%. "Gerresheimer continues on its profitable growth path across all our divisions, business segments and regions reflecting our strong market positions. While steering successfully through a challenging environment, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy and are boosting our transformation process to become a solution provider and system integrator", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are on track to deliver on our financial year 2022 guidance, and we are clearly committed to our mid-term targets", he affirmed.

Press release: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-news/detail/gerresheimer-reports-double-digit-growth-in-revenue-and-earnings-for-the-third-quarter

For further information: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/9072/dokument?langid=2

Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +49 211 6181-250
ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gerresheimer-reports-double-digit-growth-in-revenue-and-earnings-for-the-third-quarter-301646953.html

