Ballon to bring deep entrepreneurial and operational expertise to Europe's leading AI startup

European AI startup Axelera AI has appointed technology veteran Jonathan Ballon to its non-executive board. Ballon joins the unique Dutch start-up designing the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for cutting-edge AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005323/en/

Axelera AI's new Non-Executive Director, Jonathan Ballon. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jonathan spent 25 years in leadership roles at some of the world's most recognisable companies, such as Cisco Systems, General Electric and Intel, and brought that experience to multiple startups as well," said Fabrizio del Maffeo, CEO and co-founder of Axelera AI. "We are incredibly honoured to have his hands-on leadership expertise on our board of directors and look forward to his contributions to our company."

"Axelera AI has differentiated core technology directed towards a massive global addressable market opportunity, fueled by a deeply experienced team that understands how to bring complex products to market through a global ecosystem. I have been impressed by the pace of their focused execution, strong commitment from their investors and the incredible bench of talent they have attracted since the firm was founded. It is a privilege to be invited to join this journey and work alongside Fabrizio and fellow Board members," said Jonathan Ballon.

Jonathan has served on the boards of several successful deep-tech companies, including Aspinity, ClearML and Alert 360, and has advised multiple billion-dollar enterprises. He was General Manager and VP of the IoT business unit at Intel, where he built Intel's Edge Computing business unit. Under his leadership, Intel IOTG has launched Intel OpenVINO, Intel's tool suite for high-performance deep learning. At Cisco, Jonathan designed and directed strategy, planning, and business development for its $10 billion service and solutions division. He is a regular keynote speaker at major industry events and a contributor to business publications such as the Wall Street Journal, The Economic Times, Newsweek, Business Week, Venture Beat, Tech Crunch, CRN, and Fast Company.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is designing the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the edge. Its game-changing hardware and software product will concentrate the AI computational power of an entire server into a single chip at a fraction of the power consumption and price of AI hardware today. Headquartered in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, and Italy. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware hail from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies. For more information on Axelera AI, please visit www.axelera.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005323/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Merlijn Linschooten, press@axelera.ai