Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2022 | 12:08
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 1.80 g/t gold over 31.8 metres at Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce additional analytical results from the diamond drill holes completed during the Company's 2022 exploration program at the Powerline deposit (the "Powerline Deposit") located on the Company's AurMac Property.

Assay highlights include:

  • 177.9 metres ("m") of 0.47 g/t Au from 24.4 m in DDH AX-22-251
    • Including 27.1 m of 1.50 g/t Au from 97.2 m
  • 114.1 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 167.8 m in DDH AX-22-252
    • Including 30.4m of 0.69 g/t Au from 206.4 m
    • Including 26.1 m of 1.01 g/t Au from 255.8 m
  • 40.5 m of 0.86 g/t Au from 183.0 m in DDH AX-22-22-257
  • 31.8 m of 1.80 g/t Au from 56.4 m in DDH AX-22-258
  • 28.2 m of 0.89 g/t Au from 59.8 m in DDH AX-22-272
  • 145.8 m of 0.52 g/t Au from surface (12.6 m) in DDH AX-22-277
    • Including 45.7m of 0.88 g/t Au from surface (12.6 m)

"These latest assay results from the ongoing 2022 diamond drill program continue to systematically increase the mineralized footprint with consistent intersections of on/near-surface gold mineralization in and around the Powerline Deposit on the AurMac Property," Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan stated. "With four drills currently operating, Banyan remains well positioned to provide a resource update in 2023, after the 2022 assays have been received and the AurMac geological model updated."

Analytical results from these latest twenty-nine (29) 2022 drill holes are consistent with previous exploration drill results at the Powerline Deposit (see Tables 1, Figure 1, and Figure 2) and the areal extent of interpreted gold mineralization from near/on-surface continues to be expanded and validated with each successive batch of assay results received.

The Powerline and Aurex Hill Gold Deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be related to a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is currently being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the Property.

Visible gold from these holes is shown in Image 1 and additional information is located on our website at www.BanyanGold.com.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold with hole numbers and hole location:

Banyan Gold Corp., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

A) AX-22-251 110.7m to 111.7m 8.8g/t 1.0m

Banyan Gold Corp., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

B) AX-22-251 148.6m to 149.3m 7.30g/t 0.7m

Banyan Gold Corp., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

C) AX-22-277 154.3m to 154.5m 7.77g/t 0.2m

Banyan Gold Corp., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

D) AX-22-251 109.5m to 110.7m 4.03g/t 1.2m

Figure 1: East Powerline and Aurex Hill Drill Hole Locations, showing historic, completed, and proposed diamond drill holes.

Banyan Gold Corp., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: West Powerline Drill Hole Locations, showing historic, completed, and proposed diamond drill holes.

Banyan Gold Corp., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

Table 1: 2022 Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results will be available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m*)

Au (g/t)

AX-22-250

Surface (6.1)

42.9

36.8

0.24

and

59.2

65.5

6.3

0.44

and

134.1

149.7

15.6

0.25

and

163.1

172.2

9.1

0.38

AX-22-251

51.5

80.5

29.0

0.33

and

97.2

124.3

27.1

1.50

and

130.9

156.7

25.8

0.68

and

179.2

202.3

23.1

0.46

or

24.4

202.3

177.9

0.47

AX-22-252

38.5

47.4

8.9

0.41

and

167.8

184.1

16.3

0.57

and

206.4

236.8

30.4

0.69

and

255.8

281.9

26.1

1.01

or

167.8

281.9

114.1

0.52

AX-22-253

Surface (7.6)

13.7

6.1

0.37

and

41.2

80.9

39.7

0.20

AX-22-254

36.0

41.8

5.8

0.37

and

61.0

86.9

25.9

0.36

and

93.9

125.0

31.1

0.30

and

174.6

186.3

11.7

0.27

AX-22-255

27.4

67.5

40.1

0.23

and

72.0

108.2

36.2

0.32

and

154.8

166.3

11.5

0.93

AX-22-256

96.1

105.2

9.1

0.65

and

118.9

129.5

10.6

0.94

and

144.8

152.4

7.6

0.74

and

170.7

192.0

21.3

0.50

and

231.0

271.8

40.8

0.39

AX-22-257

40.5

51.2

10.7

0.36

And

100.6

108.5

7.9

0.90

And

139.5

167.3

27.8

0.27

and

183.0

223.5

40.5

0.86

AX-22-258

Surface (6.1)

36.6

30.5

0.19

and

56.4

88.2

31.8

1.80

and

98.4

140.5

42.1

0.27

and

155.7

192.2

36.5

0.33

AX-22-259

18.3

63.4

45.1

0.36

AX-22-260

189.0

223.4

34.4

0.25

AX-22-261

80.9

115.3

34.4

0.93

and

150.7

167.6

16.9

0.46

and

241.2

267.9

26.7

0.73

AX-22-262

90.7

94.5

3.8

0.35

and

238.8

261.3

22.5

0.23

AX-22-263

39.9

90.5

50.6

0.41

AX-22-264

50.3

111.3

61.0

0.36

and

138.7

164.6

25.9

0.28

and

176.3

197.9

21.6

0.60

AX-22-265

78.7

109.5

30.8

0.22

AX-22-266

40.1

67.0

26.9

0.23

and

116.0

126.5

10.5

0.39

AX-22-267

Surface (9.1)

17.0

7.9

0.29

and

63.5

88.3

24.8

0.48

and

120.8

144.2

23.4

0.45

AX-22-268

38.3

77.7

39.4

0.28

and

94.5

147.8

53.3

0.22

and

167.6

205.7

38.1

0.54

and

222.3

246.9

24.6

0.28

AX-22-270

13.6

71.0

57.4

0.40

and

148.5

158.6

10.1

0.34

and

194.0

204.2

10.2

0.60

AX-22-271

30.5

36.9

6.4

0.56

and

76.1

91.4

15.3

0.24

and

120.3

131.1

10.8

0.39

and

200.5

204.2

3.7

0.40

AX-22-272

10.7

21.8

11.1

0.21

and

59.8

88.0

28.2

0.89

and

106.3

113.5

7.2

0.30

and

159.0

175.0

16.0

0.46

AX-22-273

53.3

94.7

41.4

0.34

and

108.1

123.7

15.6

0.22

AX-22-273A

50.1

99.7

49.6

0.34

and

144.3

164.1

19.8

0.48

and

185.0

195.4

10.4

0.24

and

224.4

247.8

23.4

0.41

AX-22-274

92.7

117.3

24.6

0.73

and

161.5

182.8

21.3

0.76

AX-22-277

(Surface) 12.6

58.3

45.7

0.88

and

64.5

110.6

46.1

0.41

and

153.1

158.4

5.3

2.04

or

12.6

158.4

145.8

0.52

AX-22-278

65.1

91.7

26.6

0.48

and

102.6

117.0

14.4

0.36

and

166.0

187.9

21.9

0.59

and

258.4

285.0

26.6

0.24

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID

East NAD83_Z8

North NAD83_Z8

Elev. (m)

Azimuth

Dip (°)

Depth (m)

AX-22-250

468202

7082805

844

355

-61

217.9

AX-22-251

466901

7082801

780

002

-57

206.7

AX-22-252

466398

7082601

759

358

-59

306.3

AX-22-253

468100

7083096

823

355

-60

240.8

AX-22-254

467026

7082925

779

358

-59

218.2

AX-22-255

468101

7083015

825

355

-57

242.3

AX-22-256

466404

7082700

754

358

-61

285.0

AX-22-257

466504

7082813

757

003

-61

285.3

AX-22-258

468105

7082905

827

003

-55

222.5

AX-22-259

466100

7082603

738

351

-57

221.0

AX-22-260

468098

7082798

833

355

-52

245.4

AX-22-261

466401

7082803

753

358

-57

293.2

AX-22-262

465803

7082612

726

349

-58

263.7

AX-22-263

468298

7082703

853

003

-57

219.5

AX-22-264

466394

7082895

752

359

-57

251.5

AX-22-265

465799

7082831

722

349

-54

266.7

AX-22-266

468097

7082605

841

359

-63

211.8

AX-22-267

467999

7082606

835

352

-60

198.7

AX-22-268

466397

7083001

750

353

-57

256.0

AX-22-269

465499

7082808

707

356

-61

241.4

AX-22-270

467995

7082507

840

011

-67

204.2

AX-22-271

466301

7083001

740

352

-56

213.4

AX-22-272

467022

7083208

787

360

-60

225.6

AX-22-273

466299

7083199

735

354

-57

135.6

AX-22-273A

466299

7083204

735

354

-57

260.6

AX-22-274

466305

7082902

744

360

-57

219.5

AX-22-275

465825

7081116

777

351

-66

183.5

AX-22-276

462020

7077088

735

011

-56

178.3

AX-22-277

466998

7083107

782

359

-60

271.3

AX-22-278

466204

7083204

728

352

-58

292.6

Upcoming Events

Banyan will be attending:

  • New Orleans Investment Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana, October 12-15, 2022
    Panel Discussion October 13th at 4:35 pm CDT and Corporate Presentation October 15th at 9:50 am CDT
  • Precious Metals Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland, November 14 -15, 2022
    Corporate Presentation November 15, 2022, at 3:45 pm CET
  • Deutsche Goldmesse, Frankfurt, Germany, November 18-19, 2022
  • Yukon Geoscience, Whitehorse, Yukon, November 19- 22, 2022

All events are subject to change.

2022 Exploration Program Update

Banyan started its 2022 exploration program on January 26, 2022. One hundred and eighty (180) drill holes and over 45,000 m of drilling has been completed to date with a focus upon expansion of the mineralization around the Powerline and Aurex Hill Zones to the east and west and to test the potential to connect the mineralization footprint of the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits. Approximately 10% of the overall 2022 drilling will be focused on high priority regional targets on the AurMac Property and Nitra Property, outside of the Airstrip, Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits, which will be designed to highlight the larger gold mineralization potential of the AurMac Property.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analyzed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, BC utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2022 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan Gold, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 1 below) was announced on May 17 2022.

The 173 sq km AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to the Keno Hill Silver District operated by Hecla Mining Company (formerly Alexco Resource Corp.) and is highly prospective for structurally controlled, intrusion related gold-silver mineralization. The property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022and consisted of 3,990,000 ‎ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.

Table 1: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources at a 0.2 g/t Au Cut-Off - AurMac Property

Deposit

Au Cut-Off
g/t

Tonnage
M Tonnes

Average Au Grade
g/t

Au Content
k oz

Airstrip

0.2

42.5

0.64

874

Powerline

0.2

152.0

0.59

2,898

Aurex Hill

0.3

12.5

0.53

215

Total Combined

0.2 - 0.3

207.0

0.60

3,990

Notes to Table 1: ‎

  1. The effective date for the Resource Estimate is May 13, 2022. The updated Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com effective June 29, 2022. Please see the news release of May 17, 2022.
  2. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
  3. The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition ‎Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an ‎indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured mineral resource category.
  4. Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.
  5. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 kilometres Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project is a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's plans for drilling this year; and statements regarding exploration expectations, exploration or development plans; and mineral resource estimates. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720025/Banyan-Intersects-180-gt-gold-over-318-metres-at-Powerline-Deposit-Aurmac-Property

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.