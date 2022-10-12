Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles' EVP Sue Emry Selected for Future Mobility Presentation During Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit on Oct. 17

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that its Executive Vice President Sue Emry was selected to present during the annual Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit (NWA Tech Summit) in Bentonville, AR on Oct. 17.

Emry's presentation will discuss the future of mobility and the importance of last-mile EVs. During the presentation, she will also discuss the market opportunity and growth forecasts for EVs, incentives outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act and the impact EVs will have on lowering carbon and fuel emissions to protect the environment.

Sue Emry commented, "Technology and the online world continue to evolve, causing a spike in eCommerce. Unfortunately, when online sales increase, so does the high cost and complexity of last-mile deliveries, leaving consumers to foot the bill. As we look towards the future of mobility, EVs will be vital in lowering delivery costs and increasing gross profit and bottom line results for manufacturers and distributors across the country while simultaneously lowering harmful emissions."

The NWA Tech Summit is the Heartland's premier technology conference that serves to enhance, prepare, and diversify the region's economy. This year's conference will be held from Oct.16-18 at a collection of various venues in downtown Bentonville. For more information about the NWA Tech Summit, visit NWATechSummit.com.

With more than 30 years of experience in the transportation, vehicle manufacturing and financial industries, Emry joined the Company in 2017 and continues to play an integral role in its operations, including its efforts to establish a manufacturing facility in the United States, as well as managing the receipt of new vehicles from overseas manufacturers. She has served as Controller since April 2021. Prior to that, she served as the Director, President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Envirotech Drive Systems, Inc. ("Drive Systems").

Originally from Long Beach, Calif., Emry offers her expertise as a member of the Home School Legal Defense Association and the National Association of Tax Professionals. She serves on several boards of directors, including Envirotech, Louis Sardo Upholstery and Stagecoach Landing. For more information about Envirotech Vehicles, visit EVTVUSA.com.

