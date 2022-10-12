Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on October 7, 2022. At the Meeting, incumbent directors Derek Macpherson, Samuel Pelaez, Jeffrey Singer, and David Regan were re-elected as directors of Olive. Evelyn Foo was elected as a new director replacing Darren Koningen who did not stand for re-election. All other items put forth at the Meeting were also approved, including the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, as well as the approval of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman stated: "We would like to thank Darren Koningen for his years of service to Olive (formerly Norvista Capital Corp). Darren was a driving force behind the management and strategy transition that occurred in 2021, setting the Company on the path it is currently on. We wish Darren all the best with his future endeavours."

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO and Director stated: "We are pleased to welcome Evelyn Foo to our Board of Directors. Evelyn brings over 30 years of experience in the asset management industry. Her expertise in finance, operations, and compliance is highly complementary to Olive's Board."

Evelyn Foo, CPA, CA, has over 30 years of experience in the asset management industry specializing in operational execution, financial analysis, regulatory compliance, risk infrastructure development and analysis, securities valuation, investment product structure, and merger and acquisition strategy. Previously Evelyn was President, CFO, COO and CCO at Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. a boutique asset management firm. Prior to that, Evelyn held numerous senior positions at Canadian banks and independent investment fund families in Toronto. Evelyn holds a Bachelor of Commerce from University of Toronto and is a Certified Professional Accountant of Canada and Ontario.

