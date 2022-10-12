OneSoft Solutions Inc.: Jemena Adopts CIM for Integrity Management of its Gas Transmission Pipelines

EDMONTON, AB and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA and BRISBANE AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") and its OneBridge operating subsidiaries ("OneBridge") and Worley Group, through its Advisian Asset Advisory division ("Advisian"), are pleased to announce that Jemena ("Jemena") has entered an agreement to use Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") in its pipeline integrity management processes.

Peter Harcus, Jemena General Manager, Gas Assets and Operations said: "Managing the integrity and safety of our extensive gas pipeline network is Jemena's priority, and we have recently used CIM to optimise the integrity management of our assets. Instead of our engineers having to manually analyse data from inspections of our pipelines, this cloud computing platform helps automate the process, providing us with data that gives us a much fuller picture of the actual condition and threats to the ongoing safety of our pipelines. This means we can make better long-term decisions about our infrastructure and target our activities and expenditure to optimise programs and reduce costs by proactively managing any emerging issues. Working with the team on this pilot project has led us to enter the agreement with CIM and Advisian for future pipeline management projects and they will help us achieve our objective of maintaining technological leadership in the industry."

Hossein Khalilpasha, Principal Engineer and Asset Advisory Team Lead for Advisian said, "We have enjoyed working with the Jemena team on CIM projects during the past 18 months, which efforts have generated new learnings and processes that Jemena and Advisian continue to share with industry peers at various industry events in Australia. We are glad to be collaborating to improve integrity management processes through more comprehensive analyses of the under-used data that the pipeline industry has access to."

"In true leadership form, Jemena was the first Australian company to work with Advisian to enhance pipeline asset management and has now become the first Australian pipeline operator to augment legacy integrity management processes with CIM's new technology that leverages machine learning, data science and cloud computing," stated Tim Edward, OneBridge Canada President. "We are optimistic that growth of CIM use will continue as Advisian efforts world-wide create more awareness of our solutions amongst pipeline operators."

Pursuant to the working arrangement, Jemena has entered into a multi-year CIM-use agreement with OneBridge and Advisian will provide CIM expertise for Jemena on a consulting basis.

About Jemena

Jemena owns and operates a diverse portfolio of energy assets across northern Australia and Australia's east coast. With more than $11 billion worth of major utility infrastructure, Jemena supplies millions of households and businesses with essential services every day. As a provider of gas and electricity, Jemena has enduring relationships with customers and the communities where it operates. The business is committed to delivering energy safely, reliably and affordably, and to supporting Australia's transition to a low-carbon future.

About Advisian

Advisian is the global consulting business of the Worley group which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR). We are a community of advisors, scientists, strategists, planners and engineers who help clients solve some of the world's complex and critical energy, chemicals and resources challenges. Our purpose is delivering a more sustainable world. As a knowledge-based service provider, we use our knowledge and capabilities to support our customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low carbon future.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

