BCM Resources Corporation: BCM Announces Start of Phase 3 Drilling at the TK Greenfield Cu-Au Porphyry Project, Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / BCM Resources Corp ("B" or the "Company") would like to inform its shareholders that the exploration drilling program at its Thompson Knolls (TK) greenfield Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry system in southwestern Utah, USA has resumed.

President Dr. Sergei Diakov stated, "In Phase 3 drilling we will be testing the extension of porphyry mineralization within the intrusion in both directions to the west and to the east as well as tracking the extension of peripheral mineralization in skarns along the northern edge of the intrusion. This is a critical phase of drill testing of the TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry system, and we are looking forward to potentially exciting results from this drilling."

The Company has received permits from the BLM to drill an additional 7 diamond drill holes for 24,200 feet (~7,400 meters) as highlighted in the news release of September 8, 2022 (BCM Resources Corp. | News).

TK7 drill hole is in progress

Drilling is currently underway in hole TK7, that is designed to test the center of the highest magnetic anomaly.

We are also planning to test the extension of the mineralization in the western flank previously intercepted in drill holes TK3a and TK5, however, drilling at the latter failed to reach the mineralized intrusion due to drilling complications. We anticipate that drill hole TK8 would confirm the extension of the mineralization in the intrusion in the western direction.

Drill holes TK9, TK10, and TK11 are designed to test the potential for mineralized skarns along the northern edge of the TK intrusion. Drill holes TK12 and TK13 will test the eastern flank of the mineralized intrusion.

The greenfield TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry project is located approximately 210 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah. It is accessed by a highway and then by a network of gravel roads.

Qualified Person

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

