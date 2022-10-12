FBC Holding, Inc. Enters Into Letter of Intent With Music Rap Artist

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company is in talks with a Music Rap Artist for collaboration purposes along with Brand Ambassadorship opportunity for Formrunner Apparel.

FBC Holding, Inc. has significant connections in the Music & Entertainment Industry and the company is currently working with a specific artist to bring Formrunner Apparel Inc. to the next level!

President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "The Rap Artist we are working with has well over 5 million followers on Instagram and is a perfect fit for our specific style of clothing!"

Lisa Nelson also states, "This is going to be explosive for the company in addition to significant revenue and growth opportunities as time goes on."

A brand ambassador is someone who is formally recognized by the brand as a representative and helps spread the word of the brand. Fashion brand ambassadors are brand ambassadors of fashion brands and retailers. These brand ambassadors are encouraged to create content for the brands and help spread the message. FBC Holding, Inc. can't wait to see what the future holds and will keep beloved shareholders updated every step of the way regarding this topic!

Streetwear is one of the most striking retail and fashion trends to have appeared in recent years, involving the production, promotion, sale, and resale of casual fashion - footwear, T-shirts, and other items - in ways that bypass traditional retail channels. Customers are often rallied via social media to be the first to buy products that are only available directly from the brand, either in-store or online. The anticipation of a time-limited chance to buy, helps create a tight-knit and almost cult-like relationship between streetwear brands and their consumers. This has helped propel streetwear from being an eye-catching fashion phenomenon that drew its inspiration from the countercultures of the 1980s and 1990s - including graffiti, hip-hop, skate and surf - into a multi-billion-dollar retail market.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built its reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to set up valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is an owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories found in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Website https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact: info@formrunnerapparel.com

