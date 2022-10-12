Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE: MAIA), a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on developing potential first-in-class oncology drugs, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Vlad Vitoc will be presenting at 3:00 PM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the MAIA Biotechnology management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:

Joseph McGuire

Chief Financial Officer

904-228-2603

jmcguire@maiabiotech.com

Source: MAIA Biotechnology