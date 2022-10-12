Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Xena Workwear has announced the launch of the Valence SD shoe. The Valence SD shoe is a Chelsea boot that is dissipative in nature and comes with elastic side panels on both sides. This means that any static charge that may occur due to contact with metallic parts is conducted safely to the ground through the linings, insole and outsole and into the ground. Static dissipative shoes are needed by employees who work in environments where gadgets and manufacturing processes can create a build-up of static electricity as in the case of computer component handling facilities and chemical plants.

Manufacturing continues to be a male dominated field, but women have continued to make steady headway and now account for 30% of the jobs in manufacturing. With greater levels of automation and less physical labor linked to these jobs, women have increased their presence in all levels and areas of manufacturing. The same goes for women in the tech industry with the number of women in the tech workforce increasing from 8% in 1970 to 27% in 2019. Women in these sectors who needed static dissipative shoes previously had to use men's shoes in this category. Xena Workwear is launching the Valence SD which offers women in these categories a stylish and functional alternative that meets their requirements for safety and versatility.

The Valence SD shoes are made from two different materials and come in two colors. One variant is made from LWG Certified leather in chestnut shade. LWG (Leather Working Group) is a certification that means that the leather used for the manufacturing of these shoes is sourced from tanneries that use sustainable processes and treat their wastewater so that it has minimal harmful impact on the environment.

The second material that is used for Valence SD shoes is vegan leather in onyx shade. This vegan leather is high performance, breathable, flexible and more chemical resistant than leather. The shoes are ASTM certified, OSHA compliant and come with the metal-free upper that is mandated for use in environments housing sensitive equipment.

Commented Anastasia Kraft, Founder and CEO of Xena Workwear, "The Valence SD shoes in addition to meeting all safety related standards like SD35 and ASTM F2413-18 are incredibly versatile. They combine well with both formal and casual wear. You can go directly from the office to the job sites, and even to dinner afterwards without changing your boots. The Valence SD shoes are particularly suitable for use by women working in automotive facilities as they are metal free and we are currently exploring partnerships with companies in this sector. The launch of the Valence SD shoe marks yet another milestone in our growth as a company that specializes in workwear specially designed for women in non traditional professions."

Xena Workwear specializes in functional and stylish workwear like steel toed safety shoes. These products are specially designed for women in nontraditional occupations like manufacturing, engineering and construction.

