

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 42% at $2.56 Cango Inc. (CANG) is up over 19% at $2.69 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 15% at $47.71 Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is up over 13% at $2.92 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 11% at $3.06 SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 8% at $4.77 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is up over 7% at $3.89 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 7% at $2.26 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 7% at $2.25



In the Red



Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is down over 11% at $22.75 Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is down over 10% at $8.45 Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is down over 9% at $8.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 8% at $13.65 Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is down over 7% at $6.91



