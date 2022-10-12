New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - The Creativity Guide, a company providing project consultation, guidance and development services across the US, has revealed its intentions to help those contending with a career-based midlife reinvention. The firm is seeking to utilize its consultation strategy of stimulating creativity, in order to guide people towards career choices that contribute towards greater life satisfaction and contentment.

This announcement comes in light of reports that, on average, more than a quarter of Americans suffer from a mid-life crisis at some point during adulthood. Links have been found between a mid-life crisis and the desire for a career change, particularly as the US continues to experience the so-called 'Great Resignation', which saw nearly 50 million workers quitting their jobs in 2021. This was the highest on record, and as a result, The Creativity Guide is striving to offer guidance to those that are struggling with a mid-life crisis and want to pursue a new career path.

Research demonstrates that the older people get, the less frequently they change jobs. For instance, when an employee is between 18 and 24, they switch jobs an average of 5.7 times; by contrast, between the ages of 35 and 44, this plummets to just 2.9. Between 45 and 52, the figure stands at just 1.9. The Creativity Guide's founder, Peter M. Krask, knows as well as anyone how daunting these statistics can be for someone hoping to instigate a career-change during mid-life.

After owning and running a boutique floral and event design company specializing in high-profile projects in New York for over twenty years, Krask found himself feeling dissatisfied with the progression of his career-path. Subsequently, he founded The Creativity Guide, after realizing that his strengths and passions lay with understanding the process of creative transformation, and teaching that to others through project development and consultation. Now, through his work with The Creativity Guide, Krask is aiming to help others that are in similar situations to him, and who feel the call to positively shift their career trajectories.

As part of this new strategy, The Creativity Guide is providing clients from an array of industries and fields with the tools they need to discover the new career directions they seek. Particularly as starting a new venture can feel risky compared to the security of being in a stable job, The Creativity Guide underlines its commitment to ensuring that clients feel confident and well-equipped as they make this step.

This is achieved through guiding clients to approach their new projects with a mindset that is underpinned by creativity and freedom. In applying this approach, The Creativity Guide helps clients to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on themselves, while also streamlining the path towards making their project successful.

"Deciding to move away from my business of over two decades and diving into something completely new took a lot of courage, and involved a certain degree of reinvention. Through The Creativity Guide, I'm hoping to guide others who find themselves in the grips of a mid-life crisis and looking to pivot in their career-paths, by guiding them to use their own creativity in the same way that helped me with my own career-change," emphasizes Krask.

Peter M. Krask is a New York-based artist, business-owner and consultant. As well as being the founder of The Creativity Guide, he serves as a dedicated mentor for New Inc, the New Museum's Incubator for art and technology, and an expert coach for Columbia University's CUGrow program.

