StorPool Storage was named a finalist in four categories of the 2022 SDC Awards, including "Storage Company of the Year," "Storage Transformation Project of the Year," "Cloud Storage Innovation of the Year" and "Cloud Transformation/MSP Project of the Year." Winners will be chosen via public vote at https://sdcawards.com/vote now until November 4.

The 13th edition of Angel Business Communications' premier IT awards recognize and reward success in products and services from companies within the storage, cloud and digitalization industries. Nominations across more than 30 categories opened in February with winners announced at a gala evening ceremony November 24 in London. In addition to finalist honors earned by StorPool this year, the company won for "Storage Transformation Project of the Year" in last year's SDC Awards.

StorPool is a leading software provider that develops the most reliable and speedy storage platform on the market. Public and private cloud builders Managed Services Providers, Hosting Services Providers, Cloud Services Providers, enterprises and SaaS vendors use StorPool Storage as the foundation for their clouds. StorPool converts sets of standard servers into primary storage systems for large-scale cloud infrastructure. The software comes as an utterly hands-off solution with the company designing, deploying, tuning, monitoring, and maintaining customers' StorPool Storage systems so that their users experience a speedy and reliable service.

The two "Project of the Year" nominees were for StorPool's hyper-converged infrastructure deployments with hosting provider Namecheap using StorPool Storage and AMD EPYC processor-based servers. Namecheap chose StorPool Storage after extensive research of alternatives they evaluated the StorPool solution and tested all possible hardware failure scenarios at various performance loads to validate that StorPool delivers the fastest rebuild times with no impact to production workloads.

"To be considered even once among the top companies, project and innovations as part of this year's SDC Awards is amazing but to be recognized four times is beyond gratifying," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "We are thankful to the organizers of the SDC Awards for seeing the value of StorPool Storage and the impact that it had in transforming Namecheap's HCI deployment. We are confident that voters too will see the value that we offer to the industry and help us win these coveted awards."

Voting for the 2022 SDC Awards closes at 5:30 p.m. British Standard Time. Voters are limited to making only one vote per award category through a single business address only. Winners will be announced across Digitalisation World media platforms.

About StorPool Storage

