Menlo Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) ("Cyngn" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Chief Financial Officer Don Alvarez and Vice President of Business Development Ben Landen will be giving the presentation on Cyngn's business focus and technologies, recent developments, competitive landscape, addressable markets and growth strategy.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25th

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here. A recording of the presentation will also be made available shortly after the live presentation and can be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" page of Cyngn's Investor Relations website by clicking here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25-27, 2022.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more about Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technologies, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

