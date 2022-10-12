-- Presentations will feature analyses from the pivotal Phase 3 study of UPLIZNA, including the relationship between B-cell subsets and NMOSD attacks --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that new UPLIZNA analyses will be presented at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2022, Oct. 26-28. UPLIZNA is the first and only anti-CD19 B-cell-depleting humanized monoclonal antibody approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Commission (EC) for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

Presentation Details:

P007: Efficacy Comparison of Time to First Adjudicated Attack with Inebilizumab vs Satralizumab in NMOSD: a Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison of Monotherapy Registrational Trials (F. Paul) Poster Session: 1 Date: Oct. 26, 16:30 CEST

Efficacy Comparison of Time to First Adjudicated Attack with Inebilizumab vs Satralizumab in NMOSD: a Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison of Monotherapy Registrational Trials (F. Paul) P011 Association of B cell Subsets and Aquaporin-4 antibody titers with Disease Activity in Participants in the N-MOmentum trial Receiving Inebilizumab Treatment (J. Bennett) Poster Session: 1 Date: Oct. 26, 16:30 CEST

Association of B cell Subsets and Aquaporin-4 antibody titers with Disease Activity in Participants in the N-MOmentum trial Receiving Inebilizumab Treatment (J. Bennett) P411 Inebilizumab reduces attack risk independent of Low Affinity IgG Fc Region Receptor III-A Gene Polymorphisms in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (O. Aktas) Poster Session: 2 Date: Oct. 27, 17:00 CEST

Inebilizumab reduces attack risk independent of Low Affinity IgG Fc Region Receptor III-A Gene Polymorphisms in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (O. Aktas) P419 Safety and Efficacy of Inebilizumab in AQP4+ NMOSD Participants with history of Immunosuppression Treatment prior to N-MOmentum Study (F. Paul) Poster Session: 2 Date: Oct. 27, 17:00 CEST

Safety and Efficacy of Inebilizumab in AQP4+ NMOSD Participants with history of Immunosuppression Treatment prior to N-MOmentum Study (F. Paul)

In addition, Horizon will host a symposium Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:45-9:45 a.m. CEST called "Step into the new era of NMOSD," chaired by Hans-Peter Hartung, M.D., Ph.D. and featuring presentations from Jérôme de Sèze Ph.D., Brian Weinshenker, M.D., and Orhan Aktas, M.D. Topics will include NMOSD diagnosis and care, advantages of CD19 treatments and the clinical relevance of UPLIZNA in NMOSD.

About Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

NMOSD is a unifying term for neuromyelitis optica (NMO) and related syndromes. NMOSD is a rare, severe, relapsing, neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord, brain and brain stem.1,2 Approximately 80% of all patients with NMOSD test positive for anti-AQP4 antibodies.3 AQP4-IgG binds primarily to astrocytes in the central nervous system and triggers an escalating immune response that results in lesion formation and astrocyte death.4

Anti-AQP4 autoantibodies are produced by plasmablasts and some plasma cells. These B-cell populations are central to NMOSD disease pathogenesis, and a large proportion of these cells express CD19.5 Depletion of these CD19+ B-cells is thought to remove an important contributor to inflammation, lesion formation and astrocyte damage. Clinically, this damage presents as an NMOSD attack, which can involve the optic nerve, spinal cord and brain.4,6 Loss of vision, paralysis, loss of sensation, bladder and bowel dysfunction, nerve pain and respiratory failure can all be manifestations of the disease.7 Each NMOSD attack can lead to further cumulative damage and disability.8,9 NMOSD occurs more commonly in women and may be more common in individuals of African and Asian descent.10,11

About UPLIZNA

INDICATION

UPLIZNA is indicated for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

UPLIZNA is contraindicated in patients with:

A history of life-threatening infusion reaction to UPLIZNA

Active hepatitis B infection

Active or untreated latent tuberculosis

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion Reactions: UPLIZNA can cause infusion reactions, which can include headache, nausea, somnolence, dyspnea, fever, myalgia, rash or other symptoms. Infusion reactions were most common with the first infusion but were also observed during subsequent infusions. Administer pre-medication with a corticosteroid, an antihistamine and an anti-pyretic.

Infections: The most common infections reported by UPLIZNA-treated patients in the randomized and open-label periods included urinary tract infection (20%), nasopharyngitis (13%), upper respiratory tract infection (8%) and influenza (7%). Delay UPLIZNA administration in patients with an active infection until the infection is resolved.

Increased immunosuppressive effects are possible if combining UPLIZNA with another immunosuppressive therapy.

The risk of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) reactivation has been observed with other B-cell-depleting antibodies. Perform HBV screening in all patients before initiation of treatment with UPLIZNA. Do not administer to patients with active hepatitis.

Although no confirmed cases of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) were identified in UPLIZNA clinical trials, JC virus infection resulting in PML has been observed in patients treated with other B-cell-depleting antibodies and other therapies that affect immune competence. At the first sign or symptom suggestive of PML, withhold UPLIZNA and perform an appropriate diagnostic evaluation.

Patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis risk factors and tested for latent infection prior to initiating UPLIZNA.

Vaccination with live-attenuated or live vaccines is not recommended during treatment and after discontinuation, until B-cell repletion.

Reduction in Immunoglobulins: There may be a progressive and prolonged hypogammaglobulinemia or decline in the levels of total and individual immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulins G and M (IgG and IgM) with continued UPLIZNA treatment. Monitor the level of immunoglobulins at the beginning, during, and after discontinuation of treatment with UPLIZNA until B-cell repletion especially in patients with opportunistic or recurrent infections.

Fetal Risk: May cause fetal harm based on animal data. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use an effective method of contraception during treatment and for 6 months after stopping UPLIZNA.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (at least 10% of patients treated with UPLIZNA and greater than placebo) were urinary tract infection and arthralgia.

For additional information on UPLIZNA, please see the Full Prescribing Information at www.UPLIZNA.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

References

Ajmera MR, Boscoe A, Mauskopf J, Candrilli SD, Levy M. Evaluation of comorbidities and health care resource use among patients with highly active neuromyelitis optica. J Neurol Sci. 2018;384:96-103. What is NMO? Accessed April 15, 2021. Guthyjacksonfoundation.org.

www.guthyjacksonfoundation.org/neuromyelitis-optica-nmo/ What We Know About NMO. Accessed Aug. 2, 2022. Sumairafoundation.org.

https://www.sumairafoundation.org/what-to-know-about-nmo/ Liu Y, et al. A tract-based diffusion study of cerebral white matter in neuromyelitis optica reveals widespread pathological alterations. Mult Scler. 2011;18(7):1013-1021. Chihara N, et al. Interleukin 6 signaling promotes anti-aquaporin-4 autoantibody production from plasmablasts in neuromyelitis optica. PNAS. 2011;108(9):3701-3706. Duan T, Smith AJ, Verkamn AS. Complement-independent bystander injury in AQP4-IgG seropositive neuromyelitis optica produced by antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity. Acta Neuropathologica Comm. 2019;7(112). Beekman J, et al. Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder: patient experience and quality of life. Neural Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2019;6(4):e580. Kimbrough DJ, et al. Treatment of neuromyelitis optica: review and recommendations. Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2012;1(4):180-187. Baranello RJ, Avasarala, JR. Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders with and without aquaporin 4 antibody: Characterization, differential diagnosis, and recent advances. J Neuro Ther. 2015;1(1):9-14. Wingerchuk DM. Neuromyelitis optica: effect of gender. J Neurol Sci. 2009;286(1-2):18-23. Flanagan EP, et al. Epidemiology of aquaporin-4 autoimmunity and neuromyelitis optica spectrum. Ann Neurol. 2016;79(5):775-783.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005275/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Tina Ventura

Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer

Investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com

U.S. Media:

Rachel Vann

Senior Director, Product Communications

media@horizontherapeutics.com

Ireland Media:

Gordon MRM

Ray Gordon

ray@gordonmrm.ie