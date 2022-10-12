Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
WKN: 936286 ISIN: GB0007922338 Ticker-Symbol: RX2 
Dow Jones News
12.10.2022 | 14:13
Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 3Q'22 trading statement - yet another upgrade

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 3Q'22 trading statement - yet another upgrade

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 3Q'22 trading statement - yet another upgrade 12-Oct-2022 / 12:40 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB):

3Q'22 trading statement - yet another upgrade

ABG's 3Q'22 trading statement has led to a further upgrade to consensus, and we have also raised our estimates. The key takeaways were i) Bank of England base rate rises contribute to increased revenue, ii) good progress being made across all divisions, iii) deposit balances exceeding GBP3bn in the quarter, iv) completion of the sale of King Street property progressing, and v) full-year results expected to be ahead of market expectations. In September, the underlying monthly profit before tax was approaching GBP4m (excluding the one-off cost-of- living bonus payment made to all employees, which was signalled in the group's interim results), which compared with our previous 2023E adjusted PBT of GBP24m.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/3q22-trading-statement-yet-another-upgrade/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1462117 12-Oct-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2022 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
