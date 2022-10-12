Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the geophysical program commenced in June 2022, has successfully been completed on the Company's 5,360-acre Miranda Project. The significant work program consisted of a detailed Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics ("HSAMT") and high-quality seismic reflection surveys carried out by Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc.

Scotch Creek's Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "Several lithium discoveries have occurred within the region in 2022 including a strong lithium claystone intersection in Lida Valley found by Nevada Sunrise. These recent neighboring discoveries occurred 10 kilometers south of the Miranda project, as well as in Clayton valley just 15 kilometers west. These results, along with other exploration success elsewhere in the region, are very encouraging as they confirm the exploration potential of the region and our project. Now that we have completed the geophysical work program, the next step is to thoroughly review the data and outline several potential lithium drill targets on Miranda."

Scotch Creek's Miranda lithium brine project lies within the south-central portion of a world-class lithium brine and claystone belt. This lithium belt extends from the North Tonopah lithium claystone deposits over 100 km south to the Bonnie Claire lithium brine and claystone project. Recent discoveries within this belt have occurred in the Clayton Valley, Smokey Valley, the Lida Wash, and further south in the Sarcobatus flat.

In addition, the Company granted a total of 300,000 stock options to consultants. The options were granted at a price of $.23 cents per share and are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options will expire on the earlier of termination of consultation or two years from issuance.

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.

Telephone: +1.604.685.4745

Email: info@scotch-creek.com

Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140247