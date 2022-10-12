Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical to Showcase Company's Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System at the 2022 North American Spine Society 37th Annual Meeting

~Company to launch Catamaran nationally at NASS with technical exhibit and interactive surgeon training sessions~

~ Outcomes from a single center experience with the Catamaran to be presented at Innovative Technology Session, October 13th ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company") (NASDQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced the Company's attendance and planned activities at the37th Annual Meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS), being held in Chicago from October 12 -15, 2022. The NASS meeting is attended by over 3,500 spine specialists-orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, radiologists, and other health care providers.

As recently disclosed, Tenon has terminated its legacy distribution agreement with its former distribution partner, SpineSource, and has assumed control of all commercial distribution & sales activities of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System ("Catamaran"). Tenon has begun developing its own commercial infrastructure and sales management team that will partner with key independent spine distributors throughout the country who are motivated to represent the Company's Catamaran. The Company is using the NASS meeting as the national launch event for the Catamaran, which is the only single, titanium fixation device that is implanted from an inferior-posterior approach and transfixes the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis to treat conditions such as SI joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis.

The Company will have an interactive hands-on technical exhibit (#2134) where health care providers attending the meeting can learn more about the Catamaran and its novel inferior-posterior approach. Throughout the meeting the Tenon exhibit booth will also host Catamaran "Meet the Expert" sessions where Drs Mark H. Stouffer, MD (orthopedic spine surgeon, St. George, UT) and Scott C. Kutz, MD (Neurosurgeon, Plano, TX.) will share their Catamaran clinical experience, patient selection criteria and associated clinical outcomes with attendees visiting the exhibit.

On Thursday October 13th, Dr Michael Chaparro, MD, from Loxahatchee, FL will present his single center Catamaran experience. The presentation, entitled "Sacroiliac Fusion via an Inferior-Posterior Approach with a Novel Single SI Joint Fixation Device" will take place in the Red Theater in McCormick Place at 1:30pm. The presentation will introduce the Catamaran technology as an innovative option to treat certain SI Joint disorders, its associated surgical technique and Dr Chaparro's clinical outcomes reported out to 12 months.

Tenon will also host multiple Catamaran hands-on technical workshops for invited physicians interested in learning more about how the implant transfixes and stabilizes the SI joint, as well as why the inferior-posterior approach is an optimal entry point. Utilizing the Company's proprietary synthetic SI Joint training model, surgeons attending the workshop will simulate implanting the Catamaran Fixation Device under fluoroscopy using the systems innovative, yet simple instrumentation set and a defined 2D fluro-imaging sequence.

"The entire Tenon team is very excited about launching the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System at a prestigious scientific conference like NASS." states Steven M. Foster, President and CEO of Tenon. "Catamaran offers a distinct inferior-posterior approach and transfixing implant for physicians seeking better options for their patients suffering from SI joint related issues. Our NASS activities will be focused on showcasing this unique story and providing hands-on workshops focused on Catamaran. The introduction of this single, robust titanium implant solution is a critical first step in building commercial momentum for Tenon."

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive Inferior-Posterior approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, transfixing the SI joint along its longitudinal axis. With an entry that mimics SI joint injection, the surgical approach is direct to the joint and inferior to the wide and variable dorsal recess. The angle and trajectory of the Inferior-Posterior approach is designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

