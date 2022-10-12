Forza X1, Inc.: Forza X1 Signs Lease Agreement in North Carolina Ahead of Company Relocation

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) ("Forza", the "Company"), a new developer of electric sport boats with a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating, today announced that it has leased an 8,800 square foot industrial space in Old Fort, NC it will utilize until its factory in McDowell County, NC is completed. The Company plans to manufacture and test Forza's electric motors and control systems on the property.

Forza's newly leased industrial space in Old Fort, NC

"We are excited to occupy this new space as it will allow us to focus on the prototyping and testing phase of our electric boat development and help us accommodate the growth we anticipate seeing," states Joseph Visconti, Executive Chairman and Chief of Product Development of Forza X1, Inc. "Forza will begin to relocate its operations from Fort Pierce, Florida to Old Fort, North Carolina in the coming weeks and months and start hiring the staff we will need when our factory is constructed."

In July 2022, the North Carolina Department of Commerce approved a Job Development Investment Grant ("JDIG") to incentivize Forza to construct its new manufacturing plant in McDowell County, NC. The JDIG provides the potential for reimbursement of up to $1,367,100 over a twelve-year period for expenses incurred to build the factory. The receipt of grant funding is conditioned upon the Company investing over $10.5 million in land, buildings and fixtures, infrastructure and machinery and equipment by the end of 2025 and creating as many as 170 jobs.

"While we are working in Old Fort, the Company will be finalizing plans on its new factory," explains Visconti. "We currently intend to build our new facility over time in various phases, starting with an initial 60,000 square foot plant that would have a capacity of up to 600 boats annually. When all phases are completed, we expect the manufacturing facility could be as large as 100,000 square feet with production capabilities for up to 1,000 boats annually. The next step in the process is clearing and grading the site to make it ready for initial construction."

An early concept image of the new Forza X1 manufacturing facility in McDowell County, NC

As part of the incentive package to encourage Forza's relocation to North Carolina, McDowell County offered to rough grade and clear the Forza factory construction site utilizing a Golden Leaf grant. The job has recently been awarded, but a start date for the clearing and grading has not yet been set. "Forza is currently targeting a Q1 2024 date for our factory's completion. Until then, our FX1 boats will be constructed at Twin Vee's facility in Fort Pierce."

