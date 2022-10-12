Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Animal Health Co-Sponsoring Closing Ceremony at Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference on October 15th to Drive Awareness of Jaguar's Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Initiative

Conference attendees are invited to visit Jaguar Animal Health's exhibit booth to take part in a Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Spin the Wheel promotion for a chance to win an original painting made with the latex from the Croton lechleri tree

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company, under its Jaguar Animal Health tradename for the veterinary market, is co-sponsoring the Closing Ceremony at the Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Annual Conference to drive awareness of Jaguar's Take C.H.A.R.G.E. ( C anine H ealth A nd R e G istry E xchange) initiative. The Closing Ceremony takes place from 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM Eastern Time on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the conference, which runs October 13-15 in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry is the first U.S.-based national cancer registry tracking the incidence and prevalence of cancer in dogs. Information on the impact of canine cancer by breed, type, age, gender, and location is provided on an open access, easy to use, interactive dashboard. Starting with nearly 36,000 anonymous canine patient records and 830 confirmed cancer diagnoses, the Take C.H.A.R.GE. registry provides foundational incidence and prevalence data to the veterinary community and dog owners to help guide diagnosis and treatment decisions at no cost to clinics or dog owners.

Dr. Craig Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), Co-chair of the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), and SAB member Dr. Sue Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), also known as Dr Sue Cancer Vet®, will jointly make a brief presentation during the Closing Ceremony with a goal of encouraging attending veterinarians to register their clinic to contribute anonymized cancer records to Take C.H.A.R.G.E.

"We established Take C.H.A.R.G.E. to fill a major research gap among the veterinary community and dog owners in the United States because, until now, there has been no nationally-based dog owner survey or registry focused on canine cancer," said Jaguar Health founder, president and CEO Lisa Conte. "The information from Take C.H.A.R.G.E. will provide the first ever national representation of the incidence and prevalence of canine cancer and will help inform decisions that advance the quality of life of both dogs with cancer and their owners. As we continue to enhance the registry, we plan to incorporate a comprehensive coding system to enable accurate comparison of canine cancers in the United States to help make it easier to understand and treat canine cancer. Data from Take C.H.A.R.G.E. may also provide insights to help better understand cancer in humans."

Jaguar Animal Health is exhibiting Canalevia®-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets), the company's FDA conditionally approved prescription drug product for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs, in booth number 9 at the VCS Annual Conference. Information about Take C.H.A.R.G.E. will also be available at the booth, where the company is holding a Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Spin the Wheel promotion. Qualified participants in the promotion will have the opportunity to spin the wheel to win a prize instantly and to be automatically entered into a random sweepstakes drawing for the chance to win an original painting made with the latex from the Croton lechleri tree by local artists in Peru. Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine extracted and purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest.

About Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs

Due to the increasing number of chemotherapeutic agents being adopted by veterinarians and veterinary oncologists, chemotherapy is fast becoming the most widely used cancer treatment in veterinary medicine. Studies have found the incidence of CID to be one of the three most prevalent side effects in dogs undergoing cancer treatment,1 and managing side-effects such as diarrhea can be important to maintain successful cancer treatment. More than half of the U.S. veterinarians who responded to a Jaguar-sponsored survey reported that CID interferes with their patients' chemotherapy treatment plans, indicating an unmet need for an effective product for the treatment of CID.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine extracted and purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About Canalevia®-CA1

Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) is the first and only prescription product that is FDA conditionally approved to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs. Canalevia-CA1 is an oral formulation of crofelemer, an active pharmaceutical ingredient isolated and purified from the Croton lechleri tree. Canalevia-CA1 is conditionally approved by the FDA under application number 141-552. Conditional approval allows for commercialization of the product while Jaguar continues to collect the substantial evidence of effectiveness required for a full approval. Jaguar has received Minor Use in a Major Species (MUMS) designation from the FDA for Canalevia-CA1 to treat CID in dogs. FDA has established a "small number" threshold for minor use in each of the seven major species covered by the MUMS act. The small number threshold is currently 70,000 for dogs, representing the largest number of dogs that can be affected by a disease or condition over the course of a year and still have the use qualify as a minor use.

Important Safety Information About Canalevia-CA1

For oral use in dogs only. Not for use in humans. Keep Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) in a secure location out of reach of children and other animals. Consult a physician in case of accidental ingestion by humans. Do not use in dogs that have a known hypersensitivity to crofelemer. Prior to using Canalevia-CA1, rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea. Canalevia-CA1 is a conditionally approved drug indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. The most common adverse reactions included decreased appetite, decreased activity, dehydration, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Caution: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. Use only as directed. It is a violation of Federal law to use this product other than as directed in the labeling. Conditionally approved by FDA pending a full demonstration of effectiveness under application number 141-552.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

1 Mason SL, Grant IA, Elliott J, Cripps P, Blackwood L. Gastrointestinal toxicity after vincristine or cyclophosphamide administered with or without maropitant in dogs: a prospective randomised controlled study. J Small Anim Pract. 2014;55:391-398

