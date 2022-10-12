GXC Names Jeff Schranz and Sean Horan to Executive Sales Positions

Technology Veterans Will Help Accelerate Growth in Key Vertical Markets

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / GXC (www.gxc.io), formerly known as GenXComm, a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced that it has added Jeff Schranz and Sean Horan to its executive sales team. Schranz joins the company as executive vice president of global sales and alliances, while Horan will serve as vice president of sales.

In his role as executive vice president, Schranz will oversee all aspects of GXC's channel sales and partnership development activities for its market-leading private 5G mesh solutions. Schranz comes to GXC with over 15 years of leadership experience in enterprise software, as well as edge computing and private mobile networks, having worked in similar capacities with Expeto, CSG, and Oracle.

Horan joins GXC after spending some 20 years in global IoT sales and product management. Prior to joining GXC, he served in executive management positions at leading providers that include Aeris Communications, OptConnect, Sigfox USA, Cinterion Wireless Modules, ATX Group, and AT&T Mobility. He will be responsible for the company's direct sales initiatives.

"We are delighted to bring both Jeff and Sean into the GXC family. Their unique combination of market experience, management skills, and impressive contacts allows us to continue our upward trajectory and satisfy the growing demand for flexible, secure, and cost-efficient 5G private mesh solutions," said Mike Henderson, GXC's chief revenue officer. "In addition, both Jeff and Sean are experts in selling into vertical markets, and will allow us to expand our footprint in strategic sectors like warehousing and logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, campuses, and transportation."

Headquartered in Austin, GXC is a leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

