Global Oracle Partner Expands US Presence and Enhances International Capability

Global Oracle partner Inoapps today announced that it has acquired Pittsburgh-based Oracle services specialist, Tier1, effective August 1st. The acquisition is the latest stage in Inoapps' growth throughout North America, following the recent investment by Boston-based Abry Partners in Inoapps. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

The acquisition extends Inoapps' capability in the US market and brings an enhanced focus to Oracle on-premise Technology and Applications projects and support services. This aligns with the demands of customers looking to maximise their return on existing Oracle investments, whilst exploring their journey to the Cloud. Inoapps also inherits Tier1's substantial managed services business and private cloud infrastructure.

Inoapps will offer Tier1 customers further access to wider Oracle talent with a deep skill set across the whole Oracle portfolio, from applications to technology infrastructure. This will enable customers to improve the return on existing on-premise investments, whilst opening opportunities to evolve towards the possibilities and benefits of Oracle Cloud, when each individual customer is ready.

Andy Bird, CEO Inoapps said: "Tier1 and Inoapps share many points of similarity that developed a strong cultural fit in terms of customer size, the quality and depth of long-term Oracle expertise brought by our employees, and a strong, complementary industry footprint and focus. This acquisition continues our plans for aggressive growth to become the biggest Oracle-only partner in the world, and we are excited to expand across the US, quickly."

Rob Guidarelli, CEO of Tier1 said: "We are incredibly excited to become part of the Inoapps family. We will now be able to offer our customers a clear pathway to the latest Oracle innovation and roadmap, backed up by extensive experience and talent. This will drive growth throughout our US operations and enable our customers to make the most of their Oracle investments while preparing for the next stage in their evolution."

ABOUT INOAPPS

Inoapps is an award-winning global Oracle Partner with deep cloud and on-premises expertise. Trusted by our clients to deliver successful outcomes using Oracle, Inoapps helps customers achieve their goals through Business Transformation, Technology Optimization and Continuous Innovation.

Inoapps' supports customers with strategic enterprise consulting, implementations, managed services, training, update services and our own software products. Working across a number of vertical industries, Inoapps has developed specialist centers in energy, engineering construction, higher education, manufacturing, public sector and professional, business and financial services. Wondering how Oracle applications and technology can help your organization succeed? For Oracle Expertise, Ask Inoapps www.inoapps.com.

ABOUT TIER1

Since 2003, Tier1 has helped hundreds of companies utilize the full potential of their Oracle investments while simplifying the common business challenges of running Oracle's E-Business Suite, Hyperion/EPM Cloud, and Databases. Leveraging the combined technical and functional experience and expertise of our Oracle veterans, we provide personalized support in the forms of world-class managed services and project services, and private cloud hosting to meet all your needs. Tier1 is a proven, expert partner for all your Oracle needs. https://tier1inc.com/

