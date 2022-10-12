Scanning Electron Microscopes Market to be Worth $6.5 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scanning electron microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.52% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for nanotechnology-based research and growing R&D innovation in application areas are anticipated to serve as key growth drivers.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Application of SEM in life science is expected to account for a share of 24.77% by 2028 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased R&D expenditure and demand for digital microscopes in the fields of life sciences and medicine.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of world-class manufacturers in this region and increasing usage of SEM for elemental analysis and imaging.

is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of world-class manufacturers in this region and increasing usage of SEM for elemental analysis and imaging. Growing demand for advanced SEMs for the range of material research is expected to boost the market growth in Latin America , which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Mergers & collaborations and product developments are the key strategies being undertaken by the market players

For instance, in January 2020 , ZEISS and RIKEN Innovation entered into a partnership agreement. The partnership was aimed at expediting bioengineering innovations and bringing change in healthcare.

Browse Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book - Surgical, In-vitro Fertilization, Super Resolution And Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

Rapid growth witnessed in application areas, such as semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology, globally is among the key factors responsible for the significant growth of the SEM market.

Technological advancements in SEM improves the quality control procedures of research laboratories in a wide range of industries, such as semiconductors, automobiles, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Scanning electron microscopy plays a critical role in the imaging and elemental analysis of products. However, the advanced SEMs offer advantages, such as rapid analysis, compact size, and efficient results with higher resolution and 3D imaging. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the sale of SEMs.

Due to the growing prevalence of communicable diseases, the market is expected to observe substantial growth over the coming years. Market participants are entering into partnerships and collaborations to prove their technical capabilities. For instance, in November 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with Nanoimaging Services (NIS)-a provider of Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) services. The partnership helped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. obtain better accessibility to NIS's cryoelectron microscopy (cryoEM) technology for pharmaceutical applications and biotechnology.

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global scanning electron microscopes market on the basis of application and region:

Scanning Electron Microscope Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Material Science

Nanotechnology

Life Science

Semiconductors

Other Applications

Scanning Electron Microscope Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa

List of Key Players of Scanning Electron Microscopes Market

Bruker Corp.

Danish Micro Engineering (DME)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Carl Zeiss

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market - The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 193.2 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market has witnessed advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment for use in in-vitro fertilization.





The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market has witnessed advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment for use in in-vitro fertilization. Surgical Microscopes Market - The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time.





- The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time. Microscope Market - The global microscope market size is expected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.97% over the forecast period. High demand from the healthcare sector and the rapidly growing semiconductor industry are among the key factors boosting the market growth.

GVR has curated a list of micro markets to provide a holistic view of industry performance. We focus on critical applications and end-use to give all stakeholders a detailed perspective. The data books are available in interactive dashboards and services start at US$ 500 per month.

Browse Micro-Markets & Industry Data Books from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/info/solutions

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scanning-electron-microscopes-market-to-be-worth-6-5-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301647150.html